WhatsApp will create Chatbot to alert users of updates

Due to the great rush of Brazilians’ day-to-day lives, we are often unable to keep an eye on all the updates of our favorite applications, in particular, the Whatsappwhich has undergone significant changes.

Recently, the website WABetaInfor reported that a chatbot is being created to help users of the application stay tuned and on top of all kinds of updates that are coming.

Read more: Whatsapp group exits will be more confidential

According to the website, messages will be sent through an official account of the app itself, a situation very similar to what usually happens between competitors Telegram and Signal, for example.

Another point presented by the site is that there will only be the possibility of the user being able to read the messages sent from the official profile, without having the chance to reply to it again. As with other conversations, the chat will contain end-to-end encryption.

However, until a certain moment, this update is being developed and finalized, however, without many details about the date of its release to all users of the messenger.

But, when this new tool is released, users will receive a message informing about the new updates. However, there will be a chance to block the bot to no longer receive notices related to updates.

So, what did you think of this new help developed by WhatsApp to keep us informed of new updates? Comment below!