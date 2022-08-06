Why Sandra Bullock replaced Lady Gaga in the movie

In theaters, Bullet Train stars Brad Pitt as Ladybug (Ladybug), a professional assassin who engages in a game of cat and mouse on a high-speed train. The protagonist has many scenes as Maria Beetle, played by Sandra Bullock. Did you know that, originally, the character would be played by Lady Gaga?

“Five assassins meet on a bullet train traveling from Tokyo to Morioka. It doesn’t take long for the protagonists to realize that their missions share an interesting bond.

In addition to Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, the cast of Bullet Train includes Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), Michael Shannon (Nine Strangers) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron). .

We explain below why Sandra Bullock replaced Lady Gaga as Maria Beetle in Bullet Train; check out.

Find out why Lady Gaga left the Bullet Train

In addition to having an impeccable musical career, Lady Gaga has stood out for her performances in film and TV.

In 2016, Gaga took home a Golden Globe for her performance as The Countess in American Horror Story: Hotel. Three years later, she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for A Star Is Born.

In 2020, Lady Gaga was cast as Maria Beetle in Bullet Train. However, the following year, the actress abandoned the production.

In an interview, director David Leitch revealed why Gaga left the action thriller.

“It was because of the busy schedule with the Ridley Scott movie. We soon realized that it wouldn’t work, as she was getting ready for the other project. Filming coincided, so it didn’t work,” said the filmmaker.

Leitch referenced the film Casa Gucci, in which Lady Gaga played the protagonist Patrizia Reggiani.

In February 2021, shortly after Lady Gaga left, Sandra Bullock was confirmed in the role of Maria Beetle.

In the film, the character is the main contact of the protagonist Ladybug – with whom she lives an intense story.

Sandra Bullock’s performance received high praise from the specialized press. For many critics, the role of the actress should have been bigger.

“Sandra’s role is, unfortunately, almost a cameo. But even with minimal screen time, she puts this over-the-top action-comedy on track.”

Apparently, it was Brad Pitt who invited Sandra Bullock to act in Bullet Train. The actor spoke about it in a recent interview.

“I have to say, Sandra is a dear old friend. Sandy is someone I can call to ask for any favors.”

Bullet Train, with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, is showing in theaters. See the trailer below.