Will Katniss Everdeen appear in the new Hunger Games movie? Find out which characters from the original franchise return – Movie News

The Hunger Games – The Song of the Birds and the Serpents stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler and Hunter Schafer.

Ready to rediscover the tributes of dystopian Panem? The Hunger Games – Song of the Birds and the Serpents, a prequel that will tell the story of young Coriolanus Snow (played by Tom Blyth), is currently in the works. Adapted from the book of the same name by Suzanne Collins, the film is scheduled for release on November 17, 2023.

In the plot, years before coming to power, Snow lives in the Capital, in the midst of a family that is not doing very well financially or in popularity. He then sees an opportunity to shine and save his clan by becoming a mentor for the 10th edition of the Hunger Games. His pupil is Lucy Gray (Rachel Zegler), a girl from impoverished District 12.

The contest will be deadly, and the girl will have to survive every second. Outside the arena, Snow begins to grow attached to Lucy, but every choice he makes will have drastic consequences for both him and her.

By now, you might be wondering: where does Katniss Everdeen fit into this adventure? The heroine immortalized by Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t even born at the time Snow became a mentor, so she won’t appear in The Hunger Games – The Song of the Birds and the Serpents. The same goes for Peeta Melark (Josh Hutcherson) and Gale Hawthorne (Liam Hemsworth).

However, there are some characters from the original trilogy that will appear in the prequel. Check it out below:

CORIOLANUS SNOW



Reproduction / Lionsgate



Incarnated by Donald Sutherland in his older self, Snow goes through a few good times in his youth. He works as a mentor and also as a Peacekeeper in District 12, until he manages to rise to the rank of Gamemaker for the Hunger Games. Flirting with immorality and cruelty all the time, he turns competition into the freak show fans know so well.

TIGRIS SNOW



Reproduction / Lionsgate



A cross between human and cat, Tigris Snow is Coriolanus’ cousin and one of the closest people to the future tyrant. lived by Eugenie Bondurant in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay: The Finale (2015), the character sheltered Katniss and the 451 Squadron inside her clothing store while they plotted to take down Snow.

Now it’s Hunter Schafer (Euphoria) who takes on the role of Tigris, this fashion guru who has a huge heart beneath her flamboyant appearance. Fans can certainly expect more details about her in the new film, but it remains to be seen whether Tigris will appear as she was before her feline transformation.

MAGS FLANAGAN



Reproduction / Lionsgate



Played by Lynn Cohen in the original franchise, Mags Flanagan was featured in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013). A resident of District 4, she ends up forced to participate in the 75th edition of the event, known as the Quaternary Massacre. That’s because, every 25 years, Panem celebrates the anniversary of the Hunger Games by adding a special dash of violence – this time it’s former winners competing against each other.

When she is first seen, Mags is in her 80s, but she actually won the 11th Hunger Games, the same year Snow became a Gamemaker. Although her plot in the film adaptation was brief, the character won the affection of fans – and who knows, she might not get a little space in the prequel.

The Hunger Games – The Song of the Birds and the Serpents brings back director Francis Lawrence, who was in charge of three chapters of the saga – On fireHope – Part 1 (2014) and Hope – The End (2015).

The list also includes Mackenzie LansingAshley Liao, Josh Andrés Rivera, Nick Benson, Laurel Marsden, lilly cooper, Luna Steeples and Hiroki Berrecloth.