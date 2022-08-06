With several changes, Cruzeiro is scheduled to face Tombense; Look

With changes in all sectors, Cruzeiro is scheduled for the game against Tombense, this Saturday (6/8), at 7 pm, in Mineiro, for the 22nd round of Serie B.
In defense, Eduardo Brock returns to the starting lineup. The defender was absent in the 0-0 draw with Brusque, at the Augusto Bauer stadium, in the last round, after serving an automatic suspension. Brock play alongside Z Ivaldo and Lucas Oliveira.
On the right side, Pezzolano will not have Geovane Jesus, with a muscle injury in his left thigh, and the versatile Leonardo Pais, with an injury to his right foot. The two players have already started the recovery process, but will be absent in the next matches.
CRUZEIRO x TOMBENSE
cruise
Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Bidu, Neto Moura, Machado, Chay, Daniel Jr., Bruno Rodrigues and Luvannor.
technician: Paul Pezzolano.
Place: Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte
Date and time: Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 7pm
Reason: 22nd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship
referee: Andr Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)
Assistants: Fabrcio Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa/GO) and Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO)
VAR: José Cludio Rocha Filho (Fifa/SP)