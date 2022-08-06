With Veiga, Palmeiras pays attention to tactical plays with Goiás in mind; see probable team

This Saturday morning, the palm trees finished the preparation to face Goiás this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque, for the Brasileirão. Abel Ferreira and his coaching staff chose to focus their attention on tactical rehearsals.

After being substituted against Atlético-MG, by Libertadores, due to a blow to the back, midfielder Raphael Veiga trained full time with his teammates and was the biggest news of the day.

Rony, who this Friday has already rejoined the cast, also worked normally and could be related – if Abel Ferreira wants to.

In the field, the Portuguese technical commission led technical and tactical work with specific emphasis such as markings, positioning and transitions. In the final part, there was still improvement in crosses and submissions.

For the duel, Verdão will not be able to count on the suspended Marcos Rocha, Murilo and Piquerez, in addition to it being possible that some players will be spared for the decision on the return of the Libertadores quarterfinals.

Therefore, a probable Palmeiras for this Sunday is: Weverton; Mayke, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Jorge; Danilo, Gabriel Menino (Zé Rafael) and Raphael Veiga (Scarpa); Wesley (Ron), Dudu and Merentiel (Navarro).

It is worth remembering that, despite the decrease in Covid-19 cases and the relaxation of restriction measures due to the pandemic, Verdão has not yet released the presence of journalists in training. Thus, the information is provided by the club’s press office.