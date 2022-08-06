Without morals at Globo, narrator is excluded from a trip to the World Cup; see who will go to Qatar | Sport

Narrators Gustavo Villani, Cleber Machado, Galvão Bueno, Luis Roberto, Rogério Corrêa and Rembrandt Junior TV Globo/João Miguel Junior
Published 08/05/2022 18:00
Rio – This Friday, TV Globo defined the list of professionals who will travel to Qatar in November to cover the World Cup. Among the open TV narrators, only Galvão Bueno and Luís Roberto will make the matches in loco. The main absence is Cléber Machado, who was present at all the World Cups between 1998 and 2018.
Despite not going to Qatar, Cléber will narrate World Cup games at the station’s studio in Brazil. In addition to him, Gustavo Villani and Renata Silveira will also work remotely.
See the complete list of Globo:
TEAM QATAR
Narrators and commentators – TV Globo
Galvão Bueno
Luis Roberto
Ana Thais Matos
Caio Ribeiro
Junior
Roger Flores
Narrators and commentators – SporTV
Luiz Carlos Junior
Milton Leite
Ledio Carmona
Graphite
Paulo Vinicius Coelho
Pedrinho
Events production
Júlio Cesar Bueno
Carlos Henrique Mendonça
Football Events
Fabio Sanches
Pedro Ribeiro
Cup planning
Marcela Zaiden
Andrea Alves
Claudio Rolim
Margarida Rodrigues
Mariana Mello
roof top management
Ricardo Bereicoa
Brazilian National Team
reporting manager
Priscila Carvalho
reporters
Débora Gares
Eric Faria
Gabriela Ribeiro
Guilherme Pereira
Kiko Menezes
repcines
Alvaro Sant’Anna
Marcelo Bastos
Ulisses Mendes
producers
Marcio Iannacca
Victor Pozella
ge.globo producers
Bruno Cassucci
Cahê Mota
Raphael Zarko
special producer
João Ramalho
Live Teams
Carol Barcellos
Felipe Andreoli
Karine Alves
Fabiano Sperandio
Flavio Henrique
Rai Oliveira
Giovanna Biotto
Paloma Fukusig
Other selections
reporting manager
Luciano Mello
reporters
Carlos Gil
Edgar Alencar
Edson Viana
Felipe Brisolla
Guto Rabelo
Julia Guimarães
Marcelo Courrege
Pedro Bassan
repcines
Beto Kaulino
Edu Bernardes
Jonathan Santos
Júlio Aguiar
Luis Soncini
Ronaldo Goncalo
producers
Ivan Raupp
Mauricio Oliveira
Rafael Honorio
Rodrigo Araujo
ge.globo producers
Daniel Mundim
Martin Fernandez
Copa Central Team + EE
Lucas Gutierrez
Henrique Arcoverde
Globoplay team (doc Galvão)
Rafael Carneiro
Vanessa Santilli
CAST IN BRAZIL
Narrators and Commentators – tv globo
Cleber Machado
Gustavo Villani
Renata Silveira
Ricardo
Paulo Nunes
richarlyson
+ guests
Narrators and Commentators – sportv
Everaldo Marques
Jader Rocha
Julio Oliveira
Natalia Lara
Rogerio Correa
Mauricio Noriega
Renata Mendonça
PC Vasconcellos
Alexandre Lozetti
Fabio Jr
+ guests
Janette Archangel
PC Oliveira
Salvio Spinola
Sandro Meira Ricci
Globoplay broadcast
Tiago Leifert
Fernanda Colombo
+ guests
Programs – TV Globo
Cup Center
Alex Escobar
+ guests
Spectacular sport
Barbara Coelho
Tiago Medeiros
Globo Esporte (only five dates)
Tiago Medeiros
Programs – sportv
Qatar national team
André Rizek
Marcelo Barreto
+ guests
Exchange of Passes
Felipe Diniz
Barbara Coelho
Carlos Eduardo Mansur
+guests
Magno Navarro
Igor Rodrigues
+ guests
Sportv News
Mariana Fontes
André Loffredo
Luiz Teixeira
Camila Carelli