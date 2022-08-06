Without morals at Globo, narrator is excluded from a trip to the World Cup; see who will go to Qatar | Sport



Rio – This Friday, TV Globo defined the list of professionals who will travel to Qatar in November to cover the World Cup. Among the open TV narrators, only Galvão Bueno and Luís Roberto will make the matches in loco. The main absence is Cléber Machado, who was present at all the World Cups between 1998 and 2018.

Despite not going to Qatar, Cléber will narrate World Cup games at the station’s studio in Brazil. In addition to him, Gustavo Villani and Renata Silveira will also work remotely.

See the complete list of Globo:

TEAM QATAR

Narrators and commentators – TV Globo

Galvão Bueno

Luis Roberto

Ana Thais Matos

Caio Ribeiro

Junior

Roger Flores

Narrators and commentators – SporTV

Luiz Carlos Junior

Milton Leite

Ledio Carmona

Graphite

Paulo Vinicius Coelho

Pedrinho

Events production

Júlio Cesar Bueno

Carlos Henrique Mendonça

Football Events

Fabio Sanches

Pedro Ribeiro

Cup planning

Marcela Zaiden

Andrea Alves

Claudio Rolim

Margarida Rodrigues

Mariana Mello

roof top management

Ricardo Bereicoa

Brazilian National Team

reporting manager

Priscila Carvalho

reporters

Débora Gares

Eric Faria

Gabriela Ribeiro

Guilherme Pereira

Kiko Menezes

repcines

Alvaro Sant’Anna

Marcelo Bastos

Ulisses Mendes

producers

Marcio Iannacca

Victor Pozella

ge.globo producers

Bruno Cassucci

Cahê Mota

Raphael Zarko

special producer

João Ramalho

Live Teams

Carol Barcellos

Felipe Andreoli

Karine Alves

Fabiano Sperandio

Flavio Henrique

Rai Oliveira

Giovanna Biotto

Paloma Fukusig

Other selections

reporting manager

Luciano Mello

reporters

Carlos Gil

Edgar Alencar

Edson Viana

Felipe Brisolla

Guto Rabelo

Julia Guimarães

Marcelo Courrege

Pedro Bassan

repcines

Beto Kaulino

Edu Bernardes

Jonathan Santos

Júlio Aguiar

Luis Soncini

Ronaldo Goncalo

producers

Ivan Raupp

Mauricio Oliveira

Rafael Honorio

Rodrigo Araujo

ge.globo producers

Daniel Mundim

Martin Fernandez

Copa Central Team + EE

Lucas Gutierrez

Henrique Arcoverde

Globoplay team (doc Galvão)

Rafael Carneiro

Vanessa Santilli

CAST IN BRAZIL

Narrators and Commentators – tv globo

Cleber Machado

Gustavo Villani

Renata Silveira

Ricardo

Paulo Nunes

richarlyson

+ guests

Narrators and Commentators – sportv

Everaldo Marques

Jader Rocha

Julio Oliveira

Natalia Lara

Rogerio Correa

Mauricio Noriega

Renata Mendonça

PC Vasconcellos

Alexandre Lozetti

Fabio Jr

+ guests

Whistle Center

Janette Archangel

PC Oliveira

Salvio Spinola

Tiago Leifert

Fernanda Colombo

+ guests Programs – TV Globo Cup Center

Alex Escobar

+ guests Spectacular sport

Barbara Coelho

Tiago Medeiros Globo Esporte (only five dates)

Tiago Medeiros Programs – sportv Qatar national team

André Rizek

Marcelo Barreto

+ guests

Exchange of Passes

Felipe Diniz

Barbara Coelho

Carlos Eduardo Mansur

+guests