Xochitl Gomez talks about the advice she had while filming “Multiverse of Madness” ~ Marvel Universe 616

Thanks to the magic of the special effects, it was possible to record that Illuminatti scene even though all the actors weren’t present on the same day. However, it seems that one actress in particular has been there enough times to meet them all and even said that she had an important conversation with Professor Xavier, played by Sir Patrick Stewart, who returned to the role in this film. Speaking to SYFY, Xochitl Gomez sums up this story:

“I met them all. I met John [Krasinski] and Hayley Atwell, and also Sir Patrick Stewart. I had a full conversation with him and he gave me great advice. He told me to pay to see and be really welcoming, which is exactly what he was doing. He was telling me about his journey as an actor, and he’s such a beautiful soul and there’s this warmth about him that makes you feel like you’re being held when he talks to you. You feel that everything he says is very important, which it is. Everything he said was very important.

Xochitl Gomez also explained that it wasn’t just Stewart who offered some words of wisdom on set. Scarlet Witch herself, Elizabeth Olsen, encouraged the young actress to offer her own notes and suggestions about her character, noting that everyone behind the camera was receptive, especially director Sam Raimi:

“I forgot what I was referring to at the time, but it was mostly important to me because as a young Latino teenager, it was important to make sure that there were things that are far removed from what a young Latina teenager would do. would react to something that way, I think she would react that way,’ and feeling confident enough to actually say that and let people know, ‘I feel like she does it that way, it’s more genuine.” And with Lizzie’s advice, I was like, “I should probably do this since Lizzie told me to do it and they want to hear my advice, hear my grades.” What I can say is it helped, especially Sam, because he’s very collaborative. He would listen and say, ‘If you think this is how we should do it, let’s do it this way and if it works, it works and if not, at least we try. .”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez as America Chávez .

Gravedigger



