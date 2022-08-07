10 best movies like them/them » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

the launch of they / theya new horror movie that focuses on a group of LGBTQ+ teens in a conversion camp who are targeted by a killer, seems like a fascinating look at the way horror continues to be one of the best genres to offer insight into the current state of humanity.

Also, as any fan of the horror genre knows, it has always been a home for issues and characters of interest to the LGBTQ+ community. they / they is certainly unique in its own right, but there are many films that will offer viewers a similar experience and that tackle similar characters and themes.

Although it might not be a slasher like they / theythere’s still a lot about Interview with the Vampire which makes it an ideal choice for fans of the new horror movie. In particular, there’s no denying the powerful sexual chemistry between its two main characters, Louis and Lestat, played by Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise respectively.

The two begin a dangerous relationship that won’t leave either of them unchanged, and the gothic trappings of this early ’90s film make it a feast even now, several decades after its initial release. No wonder it’s often seen as one of the best vampire movies ever made.

It is easy to see why a conversion field of the type depicted in they / they would make a good backdrop for a horror movie, as the whole process involves subjecting young people to torment to change some fundamental aspect of who they are.

Although But I’m a cheerleader is a comedy, shares a similar setting, with a powerful satirical bite that helps explain why it has become one of the most iconic and popular cult films. In addition, it also features dynamic performances from the likes of Natasha Lyonne and RuPaul.

There have been many great LGBTQ+ movies, but few have been as blunt as boy off, which focuses on a young man who is sent to conversion therapy by his parents. It’s a movie that is sometimes difficult to watch, but you have to see it for that very reason. like they / theyexposes the horror and trauma often associated with these types of “therapy”.

What makes it especially powerful, however, are the performances, anchored by the great Nicole Kidman. It’s a film designed to let the viewer understand the undeniable cost of conversion therapy.

one of the things it does they / they such an extraordinary film is the extent to which it brings out the queer subtext that has often been hidden beneath the surface of most horror films. For anyone who wants to get an idea of ​​how this appeared in previous films, The mistery of the two sisters it’s a great place to start.

Although at first it seems to be a simple scary image, it is very clear that there are some lesbian connotations present in the plot. As a result, it has been very popular with various LGBTQ+ audiences over the decades.

like they / they, jennifer’s body it’s a queer horror about the ways mainstream culture continues to inflict harm on LGBTQ+ and other vulnerable people. In this case, a young girl is transformed into a man-eating demon, and her best friend finds herself caught up in her onslaught.

Like many other films that have come to mean a lot to LGBTQ+ audiences, the weirdness lurks under the surface, but there’s no doubt that this movie has become hugely popular with lesbian audiences in particular, demonstrating the power of horror to capture the experience. of the most marginalized.

Although it may not be the most highly regarded of the Nightmare on elm street franchise, there is still a lot to recommend Freddy’s Revengeespecially for those who liked they / they. It’s no secret that there’s a strange subtext to this film, as the main character, Jesse Walsh, seems to struggle with a darkness inside him that always threatens to explode and destroy his life.

This has long been understood as a metaphor for the closet, and so it’s easy to see why the film would become a perennial favorite with LGBTQ+ audiences.

One of the things that defines they / they apart from other horror films is that he is very explicit about the message he wants to get across. This is also true for Jordan Peele Weone of his best films.

With its story about doppelgangers and hidden tunnels, it’s a twisted, twisting tale that forces the viewer to question everything they thought they knew about the world and their own identity. It manages to disturb and thrill in equal measure, and that’s precisely what makes it such a powerful horror offering.

Go out is one of the best horror movies of the 2010s, and it’s easy to see why it would be regarded as such. With its scathing indictment of the way white culture so often exploits black bodies with impunity, it’s a horror movie with a social conscience (which helps explain why it would be of interest to those who enjoyed it). they / they).

On top of that, it also features a powerful performance by Daniel Kaluuya, as well as a chilling twist at the end that is just as devastating for the viewer as it is for the characters.

Although it has a social message, there is no doubt that they / they It is, at its core, a horror movie. That’s exactly what makes it so exciting for audiences, and it’s also why scream 5 It’s a good choice for anyone who likes it. scream 5like the other iterations of the series, it has a self-reflective bite that makes it one of the best horror franchises.

On top of that, it also features several cast members from the original films, which makes it a particularly nice watch for anyone looking for a bit of nostalgia.

Kevin Bacon has had a venerable career in Hollywood, and he has been in many great films, including they / they. He has shown a particular penchant for being willing to appear in horror films, including hollow manin which he plays a man who injects himself with an invisibility serum, only to eventually lead to murder.

While he can be a little ridiculous at times, Bacon deserves credit for putting his all into the role, a similar feat he manages to pull off in they / they.