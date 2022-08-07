13 Books to Read Before Their Adaptations Release This Year

ANDThe process of moving from page to screen is a story as old as time and profitable. The viewing rights of some books sell for millions: The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown sold for $6 million (£4.6 million), and EL James made $5 million (£3.8 million) on his trilogy Fifty Shades. Sometimes these rights are sold before the book even hits the bookstores, as in the case of hidden figuresby Margot Lee Shetterly, the hate you giveby Angie Thomas, and the martianby Andy Weir.

So far this year, we’ve been spoiled for choice from page to screen: Heaven is everywhereby Jandy Nelson, arrived on Apple TV+ in February, this is going to hurtby Adam Kay, shown in BBC at the beginning of the year, and the second season of bridgerton (based The Viscount Who Loved Meby Julia Quinn) premiered on Netflix in late March.

If you like to read the book before you see the adaptation, here are 13 to read before the screen adaptations come out later this year.

Anatomy of a Scandalby Sarah Vaughan – April 15, Netflix

With Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend, Anatomy of a Scandal Netflix is ​​based on Sarah Vaughan’s 2017 novel of the same name.

Miller’s novel, a political thriller, follows James, a high-profile government minister accused of a sex crime. His wife Sophie is certain he is innocent, but Kate, the lawyer handling the case, is convinced he is guilty.

David E Kelley and Melissa James Gibson have developed a six-episode series, with the possibility of expanding it into an anthology series that will portray other large-scale UK elite scandals.

Anatomy of a Scandal Premieres on Netflix on April 15th.

Rupert Friend and Sienna Miller in Anatomy of a Scandal to Netflix (Netflix)

conversations with friends by Sally Rooney – May 15, BBC Three

After the great success of Normal peopleThe adaptation of Sally Rooney’s first novel has been highly anticipated since it was announced in early 2020. The novel was well received when it was published in 2017 and was nominated for a Dylan Thomas Award and Folio Award in 2018.

Located in Ireland, conversations with friends follows best friends and ex-girlfriends Frances and Bobbi as they become involved with a married couple, Melissa and Nick.

Starring Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke as the center four, the entire 12-episode series will be available on BBC iPlayer from the 15th of May.

(ID) Jemima Kirke, Sasha Lane, Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn star in the central quartet of conversations with friends (Hulu)

20th century ghosts by Joe Hill – June 24, theatrical release

One of the stories from Joe Hill’s 2005 short story collection was adapted for film. Starring Ethan Hawke and directed by Scott Derrickson, the black phone is a supernatural horror movie about a teenager trapped in a basement with a mysterious black phone hanging on the wall.

The film was released worldwide in September 2021 – and received positive reviews – but was delayed due to Covid-19. Hill’s collection won several awards in 2005, including the Bram Stoker Award for Best Fiction Collection and the British Fantasy Award for Best Collection.

it is expected that the black phone hits theaters on June 24.

Mr Malcolm’s List by Suzanne Allain (July 1) – theatrical release

A funny parody of Regency with a twist of the classic teen rom-com John Tucker must die, Mr Malcom’s List is perfect for fans of bridgerton to Netflix.

Suzanne Allain’s 2009 self-published novel follows Selina, the new girl in town, who is convinced by her friend Julia to get revenge on Jeremy Malcolm, a gentleman who has created a list of requirements that a bride-to-be must meet.

Allain adapted his novel into a screenplay, which caught the attention of filmmaker Emma Holly Jones in 2015. Jones then created a short version of the film. Mr Malcom’s List to Refinery29 in 2019. The short film’s success led to the publication of the novel by Allain Piatkus (Hachette’s imprint) and the financing of a feature film starring Freida Pinto, Theo James and Zawe Ashton.

it is expected that Mr Malcolm’s List hits theaters on July 1st.

Bullet train by Kotaro Isaka (July 15) – theatrical release

O best sellers Kotaro Isaka’s satirist, titled Maria Beetle in Japan, was published in 2010 in Japan. An English translation – the first time Isaka’s writings have been translated into English – was published in 2021 following Sony’s acquisition of the film rights in June 2020.

The novel follows five assassins who travel on the same high-speed train to Tokyo and realize their missions may be related. The film, directed by David Leitch, from deadpool 2has an all-star cast: Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Karen Fukuhara and Logan Lerman.

it is expected that Bullet train hits theaters on July 15th.

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – July 22, theatrical release

The film adaptation of the novel best sellers The 2018 Delia Owens movie hits theaters this summer, directed by Olivia Newman, produced by Reese Witherspoon and starring Daisy Edgar Jones, Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson.

Set primarily in North Carolina in 1969, Where the Crawdads Sing follows Kya (Edgar Jones), a girl who grew up in a swamp and is suspected of killing a man who stalked her in the past.

Bonus points if you’re a Taylor Swift fan: the American singer recorded an original song for the movie, “Carolina”, after falling in love with the novel.

it is expected that Where the Crawdads Sing hits theaters on July 22.

Salem lot by Stephen King – September 9, theatrical release

Historically adapted into a two-part miniseries and later into a telefilm starring Rob Lowe, this film adaptation of Salem lotby Stephen King, has been in the works since 2019.

King’s 1975 horror novel – which he regularly cited as his favorite of his 1980s novels – follows writer Ben Mears as he returns to Jerusalem’s Lot, a town in Maine where he lived between the ages of five and nine. age. While there, Mears, played by Lewis Pullman, discovers that the villagers are turning into vampires.

it is expected that Salem lot hits theaters on September 9.

She said by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey – November 18, theatrical release

Starring Carey Mulligan, Zoë Kazan and Patricia Clarkson, the film adaptation of the non-fiction work She saidby Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, will hit theaters in 2019.

Kantor and Twohey are the two investigative reporters at New York Times which exposed Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual misconduct and abuse against women, sparking the #MeToo movement.

The book details the ins and outs of the research carried out by Kantor and Twohey. Universal Pictures has announced its 2021 film dramatization.

it is expected that She said hits theaters on November 18.

The journalists of New York Times Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey Exposed Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Misconduct Story (Getty Images for Glamour)

the nightingaleby Kristin Hannah – December 23, theatrical release

Starring real sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning as fictional sisters Vianne and Isabelle, the nightingale is a film about World War II from the perspective of French women.

Hannah’s 2015 novel, set primarily in Nazi-occupied France in 1939, follows the sisters’ struggle to resist German occupation.

the nightingale this is the first time the Fanning sisters have faced each other on screen. “We played the same character at different ages but never spoke to each other in front of a camera,” the sisters wrote on Instagram in 2019. “For years we had been looking for a movie to do with each other and then this gem came along. .” .

it is expected that the nightingale hits theaters on December 23.

TBC: Adaptations to be released in 2022

Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid – Prime Video

A 10-part series based on the award-winning novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid was commissioned by Prime Video even before the novel was published. Principal photography began in September 2021, with Reese Witherspoon and Sam Claflin executive producing, Riley Keough and Suki Waterhouse starring.

Set in the 70s, Daisy Jones and the Six follows the protagonist, Daisy (Keough), an erratic rock star who joins the band The Six to become one of the most legendary groups in the world, only to disband at the height of their success.

Comparisons to Fleetwood Mac are frequent, and Jenkins Reid confirmed he was inspired, at least in part, by the groups’ television performances during his childhood. Told in a documentary style, the novel received praise for its vibrant narrative and its ability to capture the nature of the 1970s.

Filming wrapped earlier this year, but Prime Video has yet to confirm a premiere date.

The power by Naomi Alderman – Prime Video

Naomi Alderman’s feminist science fiction novel took the world by storm when it was published in 2016. The author herself adapted the novel into a 10-part series for Prime Video.

The powerset in the near future, it shows women around the world developing the ability to release electric shocks from their fingers, causing them to become the dominant sex.

Starring Leslie Mann, Auli’i Cravalho and John Leguizamo, the series began filming in early 2021 and was still running in October. Prime Video has yet to confirm the premiere date.

the wonder Emma Donoghue – Netflix

Emma Donoghue’s internationally acclaimed novel bedroomwas adapted into a hit film in 2015. Its 2016 sequel, the wonder, is being adapted by Netflix. Florence Pugh, actress little women and Black Widowwill star, with Toby Jones, Niamh Algar and Ciarán Hinds in supporting roles.

the wonderA psychological thriller set in 19th century Ireland, it follows Lib Wright (Pugh), a nurse called to a small town to observe an 11-year-old girl who has stopped eating but miraculously remains alive and well.

Filming began in mid-2021 and is expected to release in 2022, but Netflix has yet to confirm a release date.

luckiest girl in the world by Jessica Knoll – Netflix

The soap opera best sellers by Jessica Knoll, 2015, luckiest girl in the worldis being adapted by Netflix into a film starring Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock.

luckiest girl in the worldwhich is often compared to classic modern police missing girlGillian Flynn, and The Girl on the Trainby Paula Hawkins, follows Ani (Kunis), who tries to reinvent herself as an adult, after having endured a series of traumatic events as a teenager.

luckiest girl in the world The premiere is scheduled for 2022, but Netflix has not yet confirmed the date.