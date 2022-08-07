5 Before and After Kids Who Starred in TV Series

Everyone knows that the youth formula hasn’t been invented yet, but still, see how actors and actresses who played former child characters are currently never ceases to be a surprise. Where did those fluffy cheeks and naughty face go? Well, time doesn’t let anyone escape – and it’s a good thing, after all, that’s the cycle of life!







Photos: reproduction @cali.sheldon/Instagram

To satisfy the curiosity of those who have never seen the actress who played Emma Green-Geller, Uncle Jesse’s twins in Three is too much and other kids from successful series, we’ve rounded up five adorable before and afters here.

1. Emma, ​​from friends (twins Cali and Noelle Sheldon)

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2uGLA1hN5m/

Who remembers the little daughter of Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer)? Few viewers knew that the little girl was played by twin sisters Cali and Noelle Sheldon, now 20 years old. Emma appeared in the series at the end of the eighth season in 2002. The young women are still actresses and participated in the horror film Usstarring Lupita Nyong’o.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BuCoYWRBh_Z/

2. Lily, from Modern Family (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons)

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-viuX1nkS8/

Adopted by couple Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), Lily started in Modern Family being played by the twins Jaden and Ella Hiller when she was still a baby. Growing up a little, the sisters gave way to Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played a smart little girl who made daddies’ hair stand on end! Today, she is a beautiful 15-year-old girl.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb32HnXLfQJ/

3. Kady, from Me, the Mistress and the Children (Parker McKenna Posey)





– Photo: Warner Bros/Reproduction / Bebe.com

The youngest of the Kyle family, Kady was played by Parker McKenna Posey, who debuted in Me, the Mistress and the Children at the age of six, lavishing cuteness. The same actress followed until the end of the series, in 2005, following the growth of your character. Today, she is 26 years old and has a beautiful little girl.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cewcy-cPw0E/?hl=pt-br

4. Nicky and Alex, from Three is too much – (Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit)

https://www.instagram.com/p/Br6Uyo8Bqjq/

Certainly, it’s sisters Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen who first come to mind when talking about “before and after” Three is too much. But the twins of “Uncle Jesse” (John Stamos) and “Auntie Becky” (Lori Loughlin), who were on the show between 1992 and 1995, also grew up. The little blondes were played by brothers B lake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, who are now 31 years old. The two have rejoined the original cast of the series. at the revival released in 2016.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BY_mzBKn9Sp/

5. Ben, from friends (Cole Sprouse)





– Photo: Warner Bros/Reproduction / Bebe.com

Maybe you don’t know but Jughead Jones from riverdaleis played by Cole Sprousethe same actor who gave life to Ross’ son in Friends. The boy who starred Zack & Cody with his twin brother, Dylan, among many other productions, he is now 29 years old.