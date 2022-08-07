5 Technological Changes to Save Light and Preserve the Environment | one planet

Some changes in routine through technological alternatives can help preserve the environment and still save on the electricity bill at the end of the month. Smart devices, such as smart sockets and light bulbs, air conditioners with Wi-Fi and Inverter technologies, or even ride-hailing apps are some options that allow you to acquire more sustainable routines.

In the following list, you can find options that help consumers and users to emit less pollutants, dispose of waste properly and also save on electricity consumption with smart appliances. Attitudes are capable of directly impacting the financial health and well-being of the environment.

1 of 6 Smart Plug helps to turn electronics off and on remotely, avoiding waste — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo Smart Plug helps to turn electronics off and on remotely, avoiding waste — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo

Smart sockets are interesting accessories to make controlling some home appliances more practical. These devices are connected to the Wi-Fi network and can be managed remotely through applications for Android and iPhone (iOS) cell phones, as well as voice commands with virtual assistants. With this, appliances such as coffeemakers, microwaves, toasters, washing machines, fans and air conditioners can be transformed into smart.

Smart plugs should also help to save on energy bills, as they help the user not to forget any appliances connected unnecessarily and are still able to program usage routines. Some models can generate reports of consumption of the connected device, which also helps in controlling expenses. In national retail, it is possible to find smart sockets costing an average of R$ 80 from brands such as Positivo, Elgin, Intelbras and others.

2. Wi-Fi or Inverter air conditioning

2 of 6 Smart air conditioning can be controlled by cell phone when the user is away from home — Photo: Reproduction / Electrolux Smart air conditioning can be controlled by cell phone when the user is away from home — Photo: Reproduction/Electrolux

Air conditioners are increasingly bringing innovations to consumers. Whether to be part of a set of connected home devices or to save on the energy bill, these appliances have technologies that make them more efficient.

Models with Wi-Fi connection can be easily controlled remotely by the user on the cell phone or by voice assistant. With this, it is possible to avoid leaving the appliance on by mistake while you are away from home, or even program hours to turn the device on and off. The models that feature Inverter technology consume less energy through more efficient use of the compressor. Some brands promise energy efficiency of up to 70% when compared to conventional models.

In the national market you can find several options with different prices. LG’s S4-W09WA51A is a smart and Inverter option that can be purchased from R$2,549 in its 9,000 BTU version on the manufacturer’s official website. The main highlights of the model are fast cooling and compatibility with Google Assistant.

3. Selective collection programs

3 of 6 Cataki can be downloaded on Android or iPhone (iOS) smartphones — Photo: Marvin Costa/TechTudo Cataki can be downloaded on Android or iPhone (iOS) smartphones — Photo: Marvin Costa/TechTudo

Another interesting option to help preserve the environment is the selective collection programs, available in several cities in Brazil. Some programs can be found directly on the smartphone, through the Google Play Store and App Store application stores. Options such as Quick Disposal and Cataki make it possible for people to get in touch with networks for environmental preservation and for reducing the impact of waste.

The first application, Quick Descarte, is a platform that provides information to the user about waste separation. In addition, the program also indicates collection points in stores and markets near you, showing what material is collected in each place.

Cataki, on the other hand, allows the user to contact a network of waste collectors. These professionals are responsible for collecting various materials, such as aluminum, batteries, electronic products, furniture, rubble and others. The app informs a biography of the collector and presents a contact number to schedule the collection of waste.

4 of 6 Waze Carpool is a tool that allows you to create a carpool network — Photo: TechTudo Waze Carpool is a tool that allows you to create a carpool network — Photo: TechTudo

Ride-hiking apps can also be an option to help control vehicle pollutant emissions. That’s because the apps allow you to create a car-sharing network, which reduces the number of cars on the streets and even helps with travel costs, another economic alternative.

Waze Carpool is the app that allows drivers to offer rides – with the same route at a specific time – to passengers willing to share the costs of the trip. The collaborative platform does not work as a private transport service, since the rides are according to the final destination chosen by the driver. You can check the drivers, destinations and schedules in the app. Another app with a similar function is BlaBlaCar.

5. Smart lamps

5 of 6 Smart lamps can be used in light fixtures or even in ceiling nozzles — Photo: Rafael Leite/TechTudo Smart lamps can be used in light fixtures or even in ceiling nozzles — Photo: Rafael Leite/TechTudo

Smart lamps are part of the devices that can complement a smart home and are still capable of saving energy. That’s because the devices are compatible with the house’s Wi-Fi network and can be controlled by smartphone or via voice command in virtual assistants. So, if you forget a light bulb on when you leave the house, you can turn it off remotely and save on your electricity bill.

The models of smart lamps available in the market are found at varying prices. There are versions with only white lighting, sold from R$49. Other models have RGB lighting, with the possibility of using colored modes for around R$69. Electronics usually have their own applications, which allow you to create automatic routines for on and off as needed.

This article is part of the #UmSóPlaneta initiative, a union of 19 brands from Editora Globo, Edições Globo Condé Nast and CBN. Discover the project here 👈