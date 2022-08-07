7 Police Investigation Movies You Can’t Miss

By Writing

The newsroom of the Criminal Sciences Channel prepared for this week 7 suggestions for films about police investigation. The selection had the collaboration of the team of columnists. So, on to the instructions:

1) Training Day – 2001

Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke), a young Los Angeles police officer, dreamed of joining the local police narcotics team. But when he finally gets this post, he takes on as training officer and partner Alonzo Harris (Denzel Washington), a veteran and corrupt police officer. As the day goes by, the young police officer is exposed to all kinds of corruption, is forced to use crack and is even accused of murder. All these events are orchestrated by Alonzo in order to cover up a mistake he made with the Russian mafia, which could get him killed if he doesn’t get a large sum of money by midnight.

2) About Boys and Wolves (Mystic River) – 2003

After Jimmy Marcus’ (Sean Penn) daughter is found dead, Sean Devine (Kevin Bacon), her childhood friend, is tasked with investigating the case. Sean’s investigations bring him back to a world of violence and pain he believed he had left behind, as well as putting him on a collision course with Jimmy himself, who wants to solve the crime brutally. Then there’s Dave Boyle (Tim Robbins), who keeps a secret from his past that not even his wife knows about. The hunt for the killer makes the trio have to rediscover remarkable facts from the past, which they would prefer to be forgotten forever.

3) The Departed – 2006

The police wage a real war on organized crime in Boston. Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio), a young police officer, is given the mission to infiltrate the mafia, more specifically the group commanded by Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson). Gradually Billy earns his trust, while Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon), a criminal who was infiltrated in the police as Costello’s informant, also rises within the corporation. Both Billy and Colin are distressed by their double lives, having an obligation to always obtain information. But when the mafia and the police discover that there is a spy among them, their lives are in danger.

4) The Secret in Their Eyes (El Secreto de Sus Ojos) – 2009

Benjamin Esposito (Ricardo Darín) recently retired from his post as a bailiff in a criminal court. With plenty of free time, he now devotes himself to writing a book. Benjamin uses his experience to tell a tragic story, which he witnessed in 1974. At the time, the Department of Justice where he worked was assigned to investigate the rape and subsequent murder of a beautiful young woman. This is how Benjamin meets Ricardo Morales (Pablo Rago), husband of the deceased, whom he promises to help find the culprit. To do so, he has the help of Pablo Sandoval (Guillermo Francella), his great friend, and Irene Menéndez Hastings (Soledad Villamil), his immediate boss, for whom he has a secret crush.

5) Marked to Die (End of Watch) – 2012

Taylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Zavala (Michael Peña) are two young Los Angeles police officers who risk their lives every day patrolling the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods. After a routine operation, officers confiscate a small amount of money that belonged to a local drug dealer. The apprehension makes the cops the target of a cartel, but that doesn’t mean they’ll put their foot on the brakes. Police officers also live important moments in their personal lives. Taylor begins a relationship with the beautiful Janet (Anna Kendrick), while her partner is about to have their first child.

6) The Suspects (Prisoners) – 2013

Boston, United States. Keller Dover (Hugh Jackman) leads a happy life with his wife Grace (Maria Bello) and children Ralph (Dylan Minnette) and Anna (Erin Gerasimovich). One day, the family visits the home of Franklin (Terrence Howard) and Nancy Birch (Viola Davis), their close friends. Unbeknownst to them, little Anna and Joy (Kyla Drew Simmons), the Birch’s daughter, disappear. Desperate, the families appeal to the police and soon the case falls into the hands of Detective Loki (Jake Gyllenhaal). It doesn’t take long for him to arrest Alex (Paul Dano), who is only held for 48 hours due to the absence of evidence against him. Alex actually has the IQ of a 10-year-old, so the police don’t believe he was involved in the disappearance. However, Keller is convinced that he is at fault in the notary’s office and decides to kidnap him to extract the truth from him, whatever the cost.

7) Thesis on a Homicide (Thesis sobre un homicidio) – 2013

Roberto Bermudez (Ricardo Darín) is an expert in Criminal Law who teaches a well-recognized course. A new class is about to start classes and among the students is Gonzalo (Alberto Ammann), the son of an old acquaintance of the teacher. Gonzalo treats Roberto like a true idol, which bothers the master. With classes in full swing, a brutal murder takes place near the university. Roberto soon shows interest in the case and, upon investigating the details, comes to believe that Gonzalo is the author of the crime and is challenging him to a game of intelligence.