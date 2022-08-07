8 Things You Can Do on Your Cell Phone in Boredom | Productivity

Using your cell phone can be a good way to escape boredom, and social media is often the first alternative sought in these situations. However, in addition to social networks, there are other options that can be made on the device and that also help to fill idle moments. Tasks such as customizing the home and lock screen, maintaining the device, and rearranging messages can be useful to occupy time with something that is not always possible to do on busy days.

Some apps can also help in the search for new leisure options, such as music, podcasts, movies and reading. It is even possible to find these suggestions in the mobile’s native virtual assistants. Check out, in the next few lines, eight things to do on your cell phone that go beyond social networks and that can help improve your boring days.

Discover eight items to do on your smartphone in times of boredom

1. Customize and Rearrange Home and Lock Screens

A good alternative for idle moments is to try new organizations for the mobile home and lock screen. From native resources, it is possible to modify theme, wallpaper, icons, colors and others. To open the tweak on Android, press and hold the home screen for a few seconds until the customization options appear. On iPhone, you can download some apps to make these changes, such as Nova Launcher and Moloko, available on the App Store.

It can also be interesting to take the time to reorganize apps and analyze which apps are underused and can be discarded. In addition, including or changing widgets on the home screen – such as calendar events, notes and weather – can also be a good option.

Updating theme and icons can be an interesting hobby for boring days

2. Do cell phone maintenance

Another thing to do is analyze the performance and security of the cell phone and apply the necessary maintenance. Accessing the smartphone’s settings and checking, for example, which apps have unnecessary permissions or which consume a lot of battery, can be important analyses. To do this on Android, go to “Settings” > “Applications” and tap the desired apps. On iPhone, open the screen “Settings” > “Privacy” to administer permissions, and “Settings” > “Battery” to check battery usage by apps.

Some systems also include built-in antivirus and malware protection. Therefore, it can be useful to take the time to scan the applications using these software. If these services are not available natively, you can download apps that fulfill the same function on Google Play and App Store, such as dfndr security.

Configure the device to increase system security

3. Scour and explore the world through the Street View of Google Maps

This option is geared more towards entertainment than productivity. Street View on Google Maps allows you to have a 360° view of streets and regions in various places around the world, and exploring them through the app can be a good way to pass the time.

To use Street View, just enter Google Maps, search for the desired place and press on the map the street or region you want to see. The app will then display a thumbnail image of the location, with a circular arrow, a symbol of Street View. Open the image and scroll through space by swiping or double tapping the screen.

Discover new places through Google's Street View

4. Reorganize inboxes and messages

Another alternative for boring moments is to organize and clean emails and WhatsApp and SMS messages. It is common for files to accumulate in these applications, and removing conversations that are not important, or emails that have already been read, can be a good option to spend your time, in addition to ensuring that the phone’s memory is also clean.

Another tip is to reorganize the mailbox by folders or subjects. Thus, it will be easier to filter the files and store those that cannot be discarded. See how to do that here.

Organize emails and messages on more idle days

5. Search for new music and/or podcasts in your streaming app

If you have headphones in hand, discovering new music or podcasts is another interesting way to occupy idle time on your phone. On Spotify, for example, you can access several resources that make this search possible. The “Search” tab of the streaming service presents several options for what’s new to listen to, such as songs and radio shows. You can also find trending podcasts and music that align with your profile and musical tastes.

In the “Radio” tab, you can find options similar to the selected artist, song or playlist. It’s an interesting tool to meet new bands and singers, as well as different songs that haven’t been heard yet. If you don’t have a headset close to you, a good tip is to save it for later.

Radio function on Spotify creates playlist with songs similar to the selected artist or song

6. Discover in letterboxd new movies to see

Discovering new movies to watch can also be an interesting option to distract yourself in boring moments. To make it easier to search for different titles, for example, Letterboxd can be useful. The application works as a social network, and allows you to read reviews, check ratings from other users and find out more information about film productions, such as cast and synopsis.

The app also features the most popular movies of the moment, which makes it easier to search for new options to watch. To use it, just register on the platform and go through the navigation tabs, such as “Films”, “Reviews”, “Lists” and “News”. Another alternative is to type the name of the production you want to know more about and check what has already been published and informed about it. The app is available for both Android and iPhone (iOS).

Letterboxd app is an option to discover new film productions

7. Check news on Google News

Google News is another app option available on the Google Play Store and App Store that can serve as a hobby, in addition to keeping you properly informed on a daily basis. On the platform, you can select which subjects interest you and filter by headlines, local news and various editorials.

In the “For you” tab, the app chooses articles on topics that the user has previously selected. In “Manchetes”, it is possible to view the highlights of several news portals in Brazil and around the world. In addition, it is possible to receive news from specific locations and websites.

Google News brings news from various portals in app

8. Test camera and virtual assistants features

The cell phone’s native camera can provide several interesting features, and testing them can be a good hobby option in moments of boredom. Tools such as panoramic images and slow motion videos are features that can be configured in order to add different results to photos and videos. It is also possible to apply the grid to make well-centered photographs, in addition to testing different effects.

Still, another interesting activity to do in idle moments is to test the available resources of virtual assistants. Siri on iPhone and Google Assistant on Android can perform various tasks, such as telling jokes, presenting curious facts and indicating specific readings. For example, you can ask for suggestions for events and places to visit, such as nearby restaurants or movies. See interesting commands to test here.

Google Assistant features from jokes to a selection of movies on display

