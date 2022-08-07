Abel sends a note to players during Palmeiras’ victory; know what he asked for | palm trees

After the steering wheel, Luan and Mayke looked at the message, which included a change in tactical positioning for the final minutes at Allianz Parque.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each Brasileirão round? Access Cartola Express!

More news from palm trees:

+ See the scores of Verdão players in the match

1 of 1 Mayke celebrates Palmeiras’ goal against Goiás — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Mayke celebrates Palmeiras’ goal against Goiás – Photo: Marcos Ribolli

– The note was a tactical position that the professor passed on to us. This is between us on the field, it’s all right, thank you for leaving with the three points – said Mayke, author of the first goal and elected Craque do Jogo.

– I am very happy, a full-back receiving a star in the game is not very normal with so many forwards. I have to thank the commission, my companions – added shirt 12.

“The side ‘Craque do Jogo’ is not very normal, right?”, comments Mayke, after receiving the award

The result made Verdão reach 45 points and open six points ahead of Corinthians, vice-leader of the Brasileirão.

After saving part of the starting lineup in this Sunday’s game, Palmeiras returns to the field on Wednesday, to decide a spot in the Libertadores semifinal, against Atlético-MG.

After the 2-2 draw at Mineirão, Verdão needs a simple victory at Allianz Parque to continue in search of the competition’s third consecutive championship.

Best moments: Palmeiras 3 x 0 Goiás, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão 2022

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

“Result came at a very good time”, evaluates Leandro Bocca | The Voice of Palmeiras

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧