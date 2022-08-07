After ‘Barbie’, Ryan Gosling wants to play a Marvel superhero

A native of Ontario, Ryan Gosling is known for a wide range of roles in independent and successful films of various genres. His latest role is as a CIA mercenary on the run in ‘Hidden Agent, opposite ‘Captain America’ actor Chris Evans. Considering there are nine books of source material in Mark Greaney’s book series, the Russo Brothers action thriller could launch an enduring franchise for Netflix.

Despite debunking the casting rumors, Gosling hinted at being interested in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain Canada.

We know the MCU is currently in the midst of Phase 4. Post-Infinity, the franchise has made a concerted effort to expand its roster of heroes, with recent additions including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Simu Shang-Chi (Sami Liu), the Eternals, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) and Miss Marvel (Iman Vellani).

With a long way to go in Phase 4, there are many more Marvel characters that have yet to be introduced to the ever-expanding universe.

In a recent interview with MTV News, Ryan Gosling revealed which MCU character he would like to play: “It doesn’t matter. I wasn’t sure about that. But I would love to. I was waiting for Captain Canada’s call.” The actor also said that he would like to play the MCU’s Ghost Rider.

Who is Captain Canada?

Captain Canada made his debut in the Marvel Comics in 1979. It is about Daniel Eaton, a young man from Montreal, who was chosen by Captain Terra Nova to become Captain Canada.

Her duty is to protect Canada and the freedoms it represents. Captain Terra Nova provided Daniel with a suit that granted him new supernatural physical and mental abilities.

The suit worn by Captain Canada is commanded by the superhero’s mind and he is able to telepathically communicate with other heroes.