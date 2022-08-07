Afternoon session of the week (8/8 to 12/8): see the films that will air on Globo

Globo released the films of this week’s Afternoon Session (8/8 to 8/12). And to start Monday (8/8) in high spirits, there’s the animated adventure Despicable Me 2. Gru left his villainous life behind and now dedicates himself to his daughters. However, the Anti-Villain League has other plans: to have him fight a powerful criminal alongside Agent Lucy.

On Tuesday (9/8) the attraction is the movie Under the Tuscan Sun. After discovering her husband’s infidelity, writer Frances embarks on a tour of Tuscany, Italy. There, she decides to buy a property and ends up meeting someone who will change her life.

On Wednesday (10/8) Globo will show the comedy A Sogra in the Afternoon Session. The 2005 production stars Jennifer Lopez, Michael Vartan, Wanda Skyes and Jane Fonda, in the role of the protagonist. After years of searching for her Prince Charming, Charlotte falls in love with Kevin. The problem is his mother, who decides to disrupt the couple as much as possible.

On Thursday (11/8) Globo will show the romantic film Questão de Tempo at the Afternoon Session. With Margot Robbie, Rachel Mcadams and Tom Hollander. After discovering he can travel through time, Tim uses his ability to win the heart of the woman of his dreams and save his friend from professional disaster.

And closing the week, the Afternoon Session on Friday (12/8) features the movie Meu Pai, Meu Heroi, to celebrate the dads since Sunday (14/8) is their day. Julien is a young man who lives in a wheelchair. He convinces his father to compete in one of the toughest triathlon events, rebuilding their relationship.

The Afternoon Session is shown on Globo, from Monday to Friday, right after O Cravo e a Rosa, at 3:30 pm.

What is Afternoon Session?





A Sessão da Tarde is a Brazilian television program; a screening of films shown by Globo from Monday to Friday. It has been shown in the afternoons of the station since March 4, 1974, being one of the longest-lasting film sessions on Brazilian television, succeeding the extinct Sessão das Duas.