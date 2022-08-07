All JJ Abrams movies, sorted by replayability

JJ Abrams’ latest ambitious TV project, underworld, was recently canceled by HBO. The project had been in development for some time but was canceled due to skyrocketing budget concerns. Abrams’ production company Bad Robot reportedly asked for about $200 million to produce the series. It’s a shame Abrams’ TV series doesn’t come to fruition, but it may free him up to work on more films.

Since his directorial debut with Mission: Impossible III, Abrams directed just five more features. He has already directed two Star Trek movies and two Star Wars movies, with an original story in between. Some of these movies, like super 8 and Walk ’09, guarantees more rewatches than others, like the massively underwhelming The Rise of Skywalker.

6 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Abrams returned to Star Wars universe to The Rise of Skywalkerthe confusing conclusion to the Skywalker saga. The Rise of Skywalker proposes to be End of the game of Star Wars, but its bloated script introduces too many new characters and elements to feel like an ending. Rey turns out to be Darth Sidious’ granddaughter, and Kylo Ren receives a completely undeserved redemption arc.

The Rise of Skywalker races through incongruous plot points like Emperor Palpatine returning from the dead with a cult following and a Star Destroyer fleet out of thin air, and the marks of an ancient Sith dagger lining up perfectly with the 30-year-old wreckage of the second Death Star. . the underwhelming Star Wars finale lacks the thematic substance of its classic predecessors. It culminates in a big, flashy final battle in which Rey and Palpatine bombard each other with Force powers until the hero kills the villain.

5 Journey into Darkness (2013)

after reboot Star Trek in 2009, Abrams returned to the director’s chair for the 2013 sequel, Star Trek – Beyond the Darknessthen jumped ship before the third movie to join the Star Wars universe. The second film “Kelvin Timeline” is nowhere near as strong as its predecessor. The dark tone is refreshing at first, but in the end it doesn’t match the fleshy style of the universe that was lovingly created by Gene Roddenberry as “Train wagon To the stars.”

The narrative relies on a twist revelation that requires prior knowledge of the Walk universe. The revelation that John Harrison is really Khan has no impact if the public doesn’t already know who Khan is. As a result, Star Trek – Beyond the Darkness doesn’t really work on its own terms.

4 Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Not every directorial debut has a nine-figure budget, but an ambitious JJ Abrams grossed $150 million as his first film. O Mission Impossible franchise didn’t become a blockbuster extravaganza until Tom Cruise climbed the Burj Khalifa in Ghost Protocolbut Mission: Impossible III it’s still a solid entry in the series.

O MI threequel is a huge improvement over its thrilling and confusing John Woo-directed predecessor. The script has a fast-paced narrative by MacGuffin to allow for plenty of action sequences, from infiltrating Vatican City to sliding down a sloping roof in Shanghai. Philip Seymour Hoffman’s sinister arms dealer Owen Davian is by far the most memorable villain in the entire franchise.

3 Super 8 (2011)

Abrams’ only original film to date, super 8is a nostalgic homage to Amblin classics like ET and the goonies, but with a much darker tone. A mix of sci-fi thriller and coming-of-age drama, super 8 was essentially Weird stuff before Weird stuff. A band of kids making a Super 8 zombie movie in 1979 stumble upon a government plot to cover up the arrival of alien visitors.

Anchored by the perceptive performances of Joel Courtney and Elle Fanning, super 8 is a promising sign that Abrams should focus on telling more personal stories rather than IP.

two Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

Abrams first put his stamp on the Star Wars saga with The Force Awakenseasily the funniest entry in the sequel trilogy. The Force Awakens doesn’t have the cynical subversions of The Last Jedi or the bizarre fanfic narrative of The Rise of Skywalker. in your first Star Wars On the tour, Abrams focused on evoking the familiar feel of a galaxy far, far away.

The Force Awakens‘ Derived script repeats the Death Star storyline from the original film, but it’s still a lot of fun. From the Millennium Falcon’s dizzying pursuit of Jakku to the climactic lightsaber duel, The Force Awakens it has more than enough stunning backdrops to make the movie worth revisiting over and over again.

1 Star Trek (2009)

from 2009 Star Trek It’s one of the biggest reboots ever made. Abrams and co. reinvigorated the franchise with heart, humor and spectacle. The film doesn’t erase the classic TV show; it sets up a multiverse containing both versions of the story in parallel timelines, brought together by Leonard Nimoy’s extremely satisfying participation as the original Spock.

In his reinterpretation of iconic iconography, Abrams injected the Walk universe with a much-needed dose of action. The reboot is still full of the traditional thought-provoking speculative narrative, but it also has plenty of eye-popping space battles.