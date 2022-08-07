All Zack Snyder movies, sorted by rewatchability » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Zack Snyder is currently hard at work on his next movie, rebel moon. The director reworked his unproduced Star Wars movie into an original sci-fi epic for Netflix. A star-studded cast including Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins have been assembled for what promises to be one of Snyder’s most exciting and ambitious films yet.

Netflix has yet to confirm a release date for rebel moon. Meanwhile, Snyder fans have plenty of movies that can be enjoyed over and over again. Some of his films, like 300, watchmakersand its surprisingly satisfying remake of Dawn of the Deadguarantee more repetitions than others, such as Great goal and the long Batman v Superman.

9 Sucker Punch (2011)

Launched in 2011, Great goal is one of Snyder’s most universally panned films. It’s the least re-watchable movie because it barely lasts a single viewing. The script starts with an interesting premise about using fantasy worlds to escape a harrowing reality, but it doesn’t have a compelling story to tie it all together.

Cinematographer Larry Fong brought stunning visuals to the proceedings. Great goal dips its toes into several exciting genre sandboxes, but the characters are too weak to carry the movie.

8 Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Snyder’s first animated film tells a sweet story about good-natured owls banding together to escape evil owls. Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole it’s surprisingly dark for a family movie.

Unfortunately, the gorgeous atmospheric animation and gameplay efforts of top-notch voice actors like Helen Mirren and Sam Neill lack interesting characters or an engaging narrative to back them up.

7 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Snyder’s second entry into the DC Extended Universe, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justiceis a bunch of different movies gathered in one: one Steel man sequel, a Batman reboot, a Civil wardust-up superhero style, a prelude to Justice Leagueand an adaptation The Death of Superman.

It’s let down by more than a few weaknesses, like the infamous “Hail Martha!” and Jesse Eisenberg’s disconcertingly eccentric turn as Lex Luthor, which evokes more of the Joker than Super’s archenemy. Still, from Ben Affleck’s debut as Batman (complete with deliciously brutal fight scenes) to Gal Gadot’s debut as Wonder Woman, there are some saving graces in store. BvS that warrant a couple of rewatches.

6 Army of the Dead (2021)

Netflix saved one of Snyder’s passion projects, army of the deadfrom the fire and brimstone of the development hell. army of the dead has a great high-concept premise – it’s an action-packed Las Vegas heist thriller set in the midst of a zombie apocalypse – but its bloated runtime stretches that premise too far.

There’s plenty of blood-soaked undead action and Snyder has assembled a fantastic cast, including Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, and a green-screen Tig Notaro replacing Chris D’Elia. But the film is very long at two and a half hours; its genre-bending premise is better suited for a lean 90-minute runtime like Escape from New York.

5 Man of Steel (2013)

Superman got the Christopher Nolan treatment in the Snyder reboot, Steel mana dark, semi-realistic retelling of the origin story of the last child of Krypton. Steel man was controversial for its portrayal of a brooding Clark Kent who becomes depressed, unsure whether or not he wants to help people in need (not to mention his portrayal of a Superman who kills).

Like most superhero origin movies, Steel man it takes a while to get into action. But when that happens, there are some great sequels, like Supes’ breathtaking first flight. Regrettably, the film culminates in a noisy, messy final battle that totals Metropolis and undermines all the subversive narrative that came before.

4 Watchmen (2009)

Alan Moore’s seminal graphic novel watchmakers it was notoriously considered “unfilmable” for years before Snyder adapted it for the big screen. Snyder’s flawlessly cast film brings iconic characters to life but misses the point of the comics.

The comic satirizes superhero worship with superheroes that shouldn’t be idolized, but these characters are unabashedly glorified by Snyder’s sumptuous cinematography and slow-motion action sequences. Still, at least Snyder hasn’t shied away from the source material’s darkness. Some of the violence is hard to watch, so some viewers are less inclined to revisit this one, but it’s full of stunning imagery.

3 Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

The legendary “Snyder’s Cut”, finally released in 2021 under the title Justice League by Zack Snyder, is surprisingly re-watchable for a four-hour movie. It’s a big improvement over the theatrical cut, with a good balance of humor and drama.

The theatrical version turned all the characters into Marvel-style pranksters, but the Snyder Cut has a much more distinct characterization for each of these iconic heroes. Snyder’s version has more of a focus on Cyborg’s emotional arc as he considers becoming a machine and trying to forgive his father.

two Dawn of the Dead (2004)

It’s generally considered heresy to remake a timeless horror masterpiece by a legendary filmmaker like John Carpenter or Wes Craven or George A. Romero. But Snyder’s retelling of Romero’s terrifying satire of consumerism, Dawn of the Deadis a rare exception.

Snyder’s revamp retains the mall setting but changes pretty much everything else. The satire isn’t as sharp as Romero’s original, but the emotions are more intense.

1 300 (2007)

Snyder’s Ultraviolent Historical Epic 300 it is infinitely re-watchable. A fictionalized retelling of the Battle of Thermopylae, 300 it’s basically a feature-length action sequence. This film established Snyder’s penchant for slow motion bloodshed.

The visual style of 300 it is truly unique. Snyder pretty much used the original comic as a storyboard. He applied a chroma key overlay technique to recreate the dark visuals of the source material.