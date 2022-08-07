Amazon Luna: Cloud Gaming Service Comes to Samsung Smart TVs

At the end of the first half of this year, Samsung announced the Gaming Huban application that allows access to game streaming services directly from the brand’s Smart TVs, such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now and Google Stadia, in addition to Amazon’s live streaming platform, Twitch.

Another Amazon platform that is coming to Gaming Hub is moon, which offers a catalog of games to play in the cloud. Samsung claims that with the arrival of Luna, users of Samsung TVs have access to a catalog of more than 1,000 games, adding up to everything available on the platforms available on the Gaming Hub.

Prime subscribers get four free games this month: Steel Assault, MYST, Control: Ultimate Edition and Garfield Kart: Furious Racing. It is still possible to increase access to free games with other subscriptions, such as Luna Plus, which offers Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Mega Man 11, Ghostrunner and Resident Evil VII.

Another plan offered to users is Luna’s Retro Channel, which delivers classic games across multiple platforms that made history in the gaming industry. In addition, there is the possibility of hiring Ubisoft and Jackbox game services within the Amazon platform. All games can be accessed on any device that has an internet connection.

So far, Brazilians only have access to Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce not on the Gaming Hub and it is still unknown when Luna will finally be available in Brazil, but Samsung promises that more platforms will gradually arrive on TVs in the national market.