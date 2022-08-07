America defeats Juventude and reaches three straight victories in the Brazilian

photo: Moor Panda / America Pedrinho took advantage of the goalkeeper’s rebound and scored the winning goal for America at 7′ of the first half Amrica beat Juventude 1-0 this Saturday (6th), at Alfredo Jaconi, in Caxias do Sul-RS, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. With Pedrinho’s goal at the beginning of the match, Coelho rocked and reached three consecutive victories in the competition.

The positive result leaves the Minas Gerais team momentarily in ninth position, with 27 points – seven more than Cuiab, first in the relegation zone. Juventude follows in last place in Serie A, with 16 points.

Now, the Rabbit has eight days to prepare for the next appointment. The team will face Santos on the 14th, Sunday, at 6 pm, at Independência, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. Juventude, in turn, face Cuiab next Saturday (13), at 8:30 pm, at Arena Pantanal, also for Serie A.

decisive start

America started the confrontation with Bentez as a starter for the first time. The first big chance, however, went to the hosts. Vitor Gabriel hit Cavichioli’s post in the first minute of the game, after a shot from outside the area.

Juventude started the match better, with attacks from the right at the end of the field. Despite the superiority of the gacho team, it was Coelho who opened the scoring at 7′.

Lucas Kal regained the ball in the attacking field and finished it from outside the area. Goalkeeper Pegorari gave a rebound, and Pedrinho, free-kick, finished first to score: 1 to 0.

The Jaconero team followed with greater possession of the ball, and Coelho looked for counterattacks. But it was precisely in a transitional move that the home team almost tied with Vitor Gabriel, who finished for a good defense by Cavichioli.

America once again offered danger with a long shot from Bentez, in the 28′. The ball deflected in defense, but Pegorari managed to save well. That was the last shot on goal in the first half. In short, Coelho was more efficient, but the game was balanced and with few chances on both sides.

Bunny safety in the second half

Needing the result, coach Umberto Louzer made three substitutions at Juventude. Yuri, Edinho, ex-Atltico, and Vitor Leque, ex-Cruzeiro, joined after the break, replacing Marlon, scar Ruiz and Vitor Gabriel, respectively.

The positions of the teams, however, did not change. With many corners, the gachos had the ball as their main ‘weapon’. In a hit, the ball was left for Yuri to finish in the corner, and Cavichioli to make one more save. Shortly after, Bruno Nazrio also missed a good chance.

The Rabbit once again offered danger with Pedrinho. The author of the American goal cut to the right at the entrance of the area, and finished a cross, from the left, for a good intervention by Pegorari.

America’s stance remained the same. With low lines, the Minas Gerais team gave up little space to Juventude and had the speed of the wingers as its main asset. Jaconero was still pressing in the last few minutes, with a lot of crosses, but he couldn’t swing the net. Final with a victory for the Rabbit.

YOUTH 0 X 1 AMERICA

Youth

Pegorari; Rodrigo Soares, Thalisson, Paulo Miranda and Moraes; Marlon (Yuri, at half-time), Chico, Bruno Nazrio (Ricardo Bueno, at 17′ of Q2) and scar Ruiz (Vitor Leque, at half-time); Vitor Gabriel (Edinho, at half-time, then Felipe Pires, at 28′ of the 2nd quarter) and Pitta

technician: Umberto Louzer

america

Matheus Cavichioli; Ral Cceres, Iago Maidana, der and Danilo Avelar; Lucas Kal (Ricardo Silva, at 43′ of 2ndT), Juninho and Bentez (Matheusinho, at 24′ of 2ndT); Pedrinho (Arthur, at 31′ of 2ndT), Felipe Azevedo (Indio Ramrez, at 31′ of 2ndT) and Henrique Almeida (Wellington Paulista, at 24′ of 2ndT)

technician: Vagner Mancini

goals: Pedrinho, at 7′ of the 1st quarter (AME)

yellow cards: Chico (JUV); Lucas Kal and Arthur (AME)

Reason: 21st round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship

studio: Alfredo Jaconi, Caxias do Sul-RS

date and time: Saturday, August 6, 4:30 pm

referee: Edina Alves Batista (FIFA/SP)

assistants: Neuza Ines Back (FIFA/SP) and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa (FIFA/SP)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)