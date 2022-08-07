Analysis: Cruzeiro overcomes solitaire game and counts rounds to confirm return to Serie A | cruise

It is a matter of time, given everything that has been showing in Série B do Brasileiro, the return to Série A. Cruzeiro has everything and gives every indication that it will return to the place that is traditionally its: the elite. He kept the 100% of success at home, with the 11th victory as home team (2 to 0 over Tombense) and, as every good miner says: “don’t take your foot off the lead”.

With 49 points at the end, Cruzeiro has nine points for the second place, Bahia. In the direct confrontation with Tombense, as fifth place, he won with authority and opened 16 points out of the G-4. It’s guaranteed to be in the top four until the 27th round, or the end of August.

According to the mathematicians, Cruzeiro needs four more wins and a draw to gain mathematical access. The objective sought for three editions of Série B may come with the return still halfway through. So far, the Cruzeiro campaign remains in front of rivals.

1 of 4 Raposão Cruzeiro — Photo: Staff Images/ Cruzeiro Raposão Cruzeiro — Photo: Staff Images/ Cruzeiro

But if the leadership is proving to be more and more solid, it does not reflect the difficulties that the team has been facing in the last rounds, which have been superior to the first round. At Mineirão, Cruzeiro had a lot of difficulty in the first half to break through the strong marking of Tombense, in a game that demanded patience from the players.

Cruise did. He insisted and persisted in the first half, exploring high plays and shots from outside the area. Couldn’t swing. The award came in the second stage, right at the beginning, with Cruzeiro having more space and insisting on the pressure of the Tombense defense. That’s how he recovered the ball and opened the scoring with Bruno Rodrigues.

3 of 4 Cruzeiro celebrates a goal against Tombense — Photo: Disclosure/Mineirão Cruzeiro celebrates a goal against Tombense – Photo: Disclosure/Mineirão

Paulo Pezzolano’s team, insistent as is their characteristic, followed up on another goal and soon succeeded. Daniel Jr. was smart inside the area, appearing free and having a good finish. At home, Cruzeiro was once again strong.

Leading Serie B since the eighth round, Cruzeiro has not given way to bad luck in the tournament and is really taking great strides towards access. The Cruzeiro fans will soon be able to shout that the “Brazilian four-time champion is back”.

