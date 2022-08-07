Apple Watch Series 8 should not have major changes in its design

According to ShrimpApplePro, the size will also remain the same, between 41 and 45 mm, with the same wristbands, in black, white, red and silver, and it also doesn’t seem to bring any new sensor on the device. The big difference, and to the disappointment of some, is that the base of the watch will no longer contain titanium in its composition.

For Apple Watch enthusiasts, the next release of the brand should not bring big changes and news. According to a Twitter user, from a leaked image of the Apple Watch Series 8, the product design will remain the same without much innovation.

However, even if the source hasn’t seen any sensor signals, it still can’t be said that there won’t be any on the new device. In previous estimates, it was claimed that the heart rate sensor and the blood oxygen saturation measurement would be the same. The big difference must come from the body temperature sensor, but in the photo released it is not possible to know if it will be visible on the new devices.

If the Apple Watch Series 8 doesn’t really bring big news to consumers, users should wait to migrate to the Apple Watch Pro, which should bring a larger and more resistant screen to drops, in addition to bringing tracking for hiking and swimming, with a longer lasting battery and with a metal case that has titanium in its composition.

And you, do you intend to buy any of the Apple Watch Series 8 models? Leave your comment and follow the news about the line here at Tudo Celular.