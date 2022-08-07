AstroMiniBR: meet the biggest diamond in the galaxy!

Every week, the TecMundo it’s the #AstroMiniBR bring together five relevant and fun astronomical curiosities produced by Twitter profile contributors to spread the knowledge of this science that is the oldest of all!

#1: The grandeur of dwarf galaxies

Dwarf galaxies show that size is not document ??

brabinhas have a few billion stars and low luminosity, but they play a fundamental role in the evolution of the universe, in addition to being an important reservoir of dark matter#AstroMiniBR

{c} ESA/Hubble, NASA pic.twitter.com/GWzZXgpYiO — yanna martins franco (@martins_yanna) July 30, 2022

As its name implies, galaxies Dwarfs are small galaxies in the Universe. Compared to large spiral and elliptical galaxies, which can contain hundreds of billions of stars, dwarf galaxies typically house only a few billion stars.

Several of these dwarf galaxies orbit larger galaxies, as does the Milky Way or with our spiral neighbor, the Andromeda galaxy. Dwarf galaxies are believed to have been formed by gravitational forces in the early stages of the creation of larger galaxies, or as a result of collisions between galaxies, in which they formed from the flows of material and dark matter ejected from the merging galaxies.

In the case of the Milky Way, at least 14 dwarf galaxies are satellites of our cosmic island. Although they are small and, at first glance, nothing exceptional, their importance for understanding the Universe is fundamental: these celestial objects are believed to be current versions of some of the remote galaxies observed very far in the Cosmos and, therefore, help to understand the early stages of the formation of the first galaxies and stars in the Universe.

#2: The biggest diamond in the Milky Way

The largest known diamond in the Milky Way is the crystallized carbon core of the white dwarf BPM 37093, nicknamed Lucy after the Beatles song Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds. The diamond is about 4,000 km in diameter and is 52 light-years from us.#AstroMiniBR pic.twitter.com/rmPwLt5B26 — Nícolas Oliveira (@nicooliveira_) August 4, 2022

Natural diamonds are relatively common to be found on Earth, however, in 1992 a group of Brazilian astronomers made an impressive discovery: a white dwarf variable star about 50 light-years from the Solar System that has an atmosphere of hydrogen and a larger mass than expected. It was the star BPM 37093, a white dwarf over 4,000 kilometers in diameter that is the largest natural diamond anyone has ever seen!

Its size causes it to be estimated at 10 billion trillion trillion carats, which makes the largest natural diamonds on planet Earth seem invisible in comparison. The discovery led to the star being affectionately nicknamed Lucy, in honor of one of the most famous and celebrated songs by the British band The Beatles, Lucy in the sky with diamonds.

Lucy, which is literally a gigantic diamond in the sky, has its crystallized carbon core and a core temperature of around 6,600 degrees Fahrenheit!

#3: James Webb’s new color image

Following the James Webb saga, the Cartwheel Galaxy image was released today!

This galaxy is super interesting mainly because of its ring or wheel shape, which must have formed through its collision with a smaller galaxy#AstroMiniBR pic.twitter.com/sVYXzGmf3s — Elismar Lösch ???????? (@LoschElismar) August 2, 2022

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) released yet another stunning image this week, this time the result of its observation through dust and gas to reveal star formation in a rare wheel-shaped galaxy. The galaxy, named Cartwheel for its appearance of an ancient chariot wheel, formed in a galactic accident billions of years ago.

It was observed by the Hubble Space Telescope, but gained new perspective through the JWST’s infrared filters. This new image reveals a plethora of previously unseen details in the structure of the galaxy as infrared light penetrates through the dust clouds, which allowed JWST to reveal individual young stars within the star-forming regions in the Cartwheel galaxy’s outer ring. as well as clusters of very young stars around the galaxy’s central supermassive black hole, which is also shrouded in thick, dark dust.

#4: The Hive cluster

Messier 44 (M44), also known as the Beehive Cluster, is an open star cluster in the constellation Cancer. It is one of the closest to Earth and can be easily seen with a pair of binoculars. Appears as a blurry smear of light to the naked eye.#AstrominiBR pic.twitter.com/FRwwZ8EMiT — Planetariums of São Paulo (@planetariosSP) August 2, 2022

The above record shows one of the closest star clusters to our solar system! Officially named in the Messier catalog as M44, the also known as the Beehive Cluster is a grouping of young stars, about 600 million years old. M44 is categorized as an open cluster and spans about 15 light-years from end to end, containing about 1,000 stars in that region of space that covers an area in the sky equivalent to about 3 full moons in the constellation Cancer.

Observed for millennia by ancient astronomers, M44 is visible to the naked eye and has the appearance of a faint, translucent spot. With binoculars and small telescopes, the observation of M44 already allows the visualization of the few red and cold giant stars surrounded by the brightest blue and hot stars of the cluster.

#5: The power of James Webb

Galaxies! Galaxies in any direction you look! Through the stars of the globular cluster M92, the #JWST records dozens of galaxies! #AstroMiniBR pic.twitter.com/x1X8dFByFN — Deep Sky Project (@CeuProfundo) July 26, 2022

The JWST never tires of impressing with its power of observation! The above record shows the star cluster M92, 27,000 light-years from Earth, in the constellation Hercules. This cluster classified as globular (a sphere of stars that orbits the core of our galaxy like a satellite) was discovered by German astronomer Johann Elert Bode in 1777.

In the above image taken by JWST, it is possible to see dozens of galaxies in high resolution among and around the cluster’s stars, yet another spectacular display of their instrumental sophistication!