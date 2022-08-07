Atltico-MG X Athletico-PR – Superesportes

18
Vargas does not reach a deep pass and Athletico-PR takes possession.
17
Orejuela is lying on the lawn after getting the worst in a dispute with Pavn. The Colombian defender must receive medical attention.
16
Vitor Bueno takes a corner from the right into the area. Nacho Fernndez heads into the first post.
13
In a counterattack for Atltico-MG, Pedrinho crosses to the center of the area, where Eduardo Sasha was. But the markup cuts midway.
12
Pedrinho starts play in midfield, Eduardo Sasha kicks in and Guga kicks for Bento’s defense.
11
Dod calls the table with Pavn on the left and the pair tries to get past Athletico-PR.
10
Eduardo Sasha fixes through the high cross, Vargas receives in the area, fixes his right leg and kicks for Bento’s defense in the center of the target.
9
Vitor Bueno finds space at the end, lifts up in the Atltico-MG area and Guga alleviates the danger.
8
Submissions: Atltico-MG 1×2 Athletico-PR.
7
After a wrong shot by Nacho Fernndez, Pedrinho (ATH) receives a pass from Vitor Bueno, bets on a cross kick and Nathan Silva blocks midway.
6
The club from Paraná takes the lead in these first moves and is testing the goalkeeper Everson.
5
Rmulo drives the ball into the area, but Nacho Fernndez works hard to score and disarms the opposing striker.
3
Erick tries a long-range shot and goalkeeper Everson saves.
two
Vitor Bueno takes the free-kick into the area to the second post and Dod alleviates the danger from the Atltico-MG side.
1
Allan loses play and calls for a foul in the defensive field. Vitor Bueno positions himself to charge the infraction.
0
Start the game in Mineiro!
0
Players are positioning themselves on Mineiro’s lawn. In moments, the ball rolls for the Brazilian Championship.
0
ATHLETICO-PR: Bento; Orejuela, Matheus Felipe, Nico Hernndez and Pedrinho; Erick, Alex Santana and Vitor Bueno; Vitor Roque, Rmulo and Vitinho.
0
ATLTICO-MG: Everson; Guga, Igor Rabello, Nathan Silva and Dod; Allan, Nacho Fernndez and Pedrinho; Eduardo Vargas, Eduardo Sasha and Pavn.
0
Lineups defined by coaches Cuca (Atltico-MG) and Luiz Felipe Scolari (Athletico-PR).
0
Athletico-PR 5 placed in the Brazilian Championship with 34 points, while Atltico-MG 7 placed with 32 points.
0
By having key clashes in the middle of the week for the Libertadores of America, the two teams come to the duel with alternative scales.
0
Good night, fans! Today we will follow the duel between athletics for the Brazilian Championship. Follow every move in the game.