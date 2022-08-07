Atltico-MG X Athletico-PR – Superesportes

  • 18
    1 time

    Vargas does not reach a deep pass and Athletico-PR takes possession.

  • 17
    1 time

    Orejuela is lying on the lawn after getting the worst in a dispute with Pavn. The Colombian defender must receive medical attention.

  • 16
    1 time

    Vitor Bueno takes a corner from the right into the area. Nacho Fernndez heads into the first post.

  • 13
    1 time

    In a counterattack for Atltico-MG, Pedrinho crosses to the center of the area, where Eduardo Sasha was. But the markup cuts midway.

  • 12
    1 time

    Pedrinho starts play in midfield, Eduardo Sasha kicks in and Guga kicks for Bento’s defense.

  • 11
    1 time

    Dod calls the table with Pavn on the left and the pair tries to get past Athletico-PR.

  • 10
    1 time

    Eduardo Sasha fixes through the high cross, Vargas receives in the area, fixes his right leg and kicks for Bento’s defense in the center of the target.

  • 9
    1 time

    Vitor Bueno finds space at the end, lifts up in the Atltico-MG area and Guga alleviates the danger.

  • 8
    1 time

    Submissions: Atltico-MG 1×2 Athletico-PR.

  • 7
    1 time

    After a wrong shot by Nacho Fernndez, Pedrinho (ATH) receives a pass from Vitor Bueno, bets on a cross kick and Nathan Silva blocks midway.

  • 6
    1 time

    The club from Paraná takes the lead in these first moves and is testing the goalkeeper Everson.

  • 5
    1 time

    Rmulo drives the ball into the area, but Nacho Fernndez works hard to score and disarms the opposing striker.

  • 3
    1 time

    Erick tries a long-range shot and goalkeeper Everson saves.

  • two
    1 time

    Vitor Bueno takes the free-kick into the area to the second post and Dod alleviates the danger from the Atltico-MG side.

  • 1
    1 time

    Allan loses play and calls for a foul in the defensive field. Vitor Bueno positions himself to charge the infraction.

  • 0
    1 time

    Start the game in Mineiro!

  • 0
    1 time

    Players are positioning themselves on Mineiro’s lawn. In moments, the ball rolls for the Brazilian Championship.

  • 0
    1 time

    ATHLETICO-PR: Bento; Orejuela, Matheus Felipe, Nico Hernndez and Pedrinho; Erick, Alex Santana and Vitor Bueno; Vitor Roque, Rmulo and Vitinho.

  • 0
    1 time

    ATLTICO-MG: Everson; Guga, Igor Rabello, Nathan Silva and Dod; Allan, Nacho Fernndez and Pedrinho; Eduardo Vargas, Eduardo Sasha and Pavn.

  • 0
    1 time

    Lineups defined by coaches Cuca (Atltico-MG) and Luiz Felipe Scolari (Athletico-PR).

  • 0
    1 time

    Athletico-PR 5 placed in the Brazilian Championship with 34 points, while Atltico-MG 7 placed with 32 points.

  • 0
    1 time

    By having key clashes in the middle of the week for the Libertadores of America, the two teams come to the duel with alternative scales.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good night, fans! Today we will follow the duel between athletics for the Brazilian Championship. Follow every move in the game.

