Atuesta celebrates first goal for Palmeiras and admits difficulty adapting to Brazilian football | palm trees

Atuesta scored the first goal since joining Palmeiras at the beginning of the season. The Colombian midfielder scored a great goal, the third in the victory over Goiás, at Allianz Parque, which extended Verdão’s lead in the Brazilian Championship.

Best moments: Palmeiras 3 x 0 Goiás, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão 2022

At Palmeiras since the beginning of the season, Atuesta hopes that the goal will bring more confidence and more opportunities in the team led by Abel Ferreira. So far, the midfielder has played 37 games with the Verdão shirt, 11 of which as a starter, and two assists.

– Important for any player to score, whether starting or having been here for a long time. I think it’s important because I had already managed to provide assistance and good games in various positions and one of the objectives that was missing was to score a goal and that individual mark to continue evolving and gaining confidence. Very happy for my first goal here – said the Colombian.

1 of 1 Atuesta celebrates first goal for Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Atuesta celebrates his first goal for Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

At 25, Atuesta admits that the difficulty in adapting to Brazilian football. Revealed by Independiente Medellín, the player spent four seasons in the United States before arriving at Palmeiras.

– It is very different, even more so when you have to play several tournaments and have many competitive players. The teacher has to accommodate things for the good of the whole, we have to be ready to do what he plans. I need to be ready and 100% in every game and training to win.

– Since I arrived, I try to train as much as possible to be ready to help with what the team needs, so often if I have to enter five minutes, 20 minutes or start the game, play ten, eight, five… ready to do what the team needs. Many times I will play nice and score a nice goal like it was today, other times I just have to go in and score. It’s a competitive team, we earn what we earn by being ready to do what it takes. Of course I wanted to score every game, but sometimes I have to run and fight in the game so that my teammates can do more things – completed the midfielder.

With 45 points, Palmeiras leads the Brasileirão with a six-point advantage over Corinthians, vice-leader. In the next round, the two teams will play a classic at Neo Química Arena, on Saturday.

Before thinking about the Brasileirão, Verdão enters the field on Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), against Atlético-MG, in the return game of the Libertadores quarterfinals. In the first match, a 2-2 draw. Palmeiras need to win in normal time to advance. In the event of a tie, the decision will be on penalties.

