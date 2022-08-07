Bahia wins CSA and assumes vice-leadership in Goulart’s debut

Bahia took another important step towards its return to the national First Division by defeating CSA 1-0 this Saturday. At Arena Fonte Nova, for the 22nd round of Série B of the Brasileirão, Tricolor Bahia dominated their opponent throughout the match and took the second place with a goal from Igor Torres.

With the victory, Bahia reaches 40 points and ends the round in second place. Now, the Bahians will have just three days to prepare for the duel against Sampaio Corrêa, this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Castelão Stadium.

CSA is still in a complicated situation in the table. Without scoring against Bahia, the team continues with 20 points, in 17th place. With that, even if they win in the next round, against Brusque, on Tuesday, at 8:30 pm, at the Rei Pelé Stadium, the Alagoas will remain in the relegation zone.

The game

Bahia dominated the actions throughout the match, while CSA looked for a ball to try to score. At 11 minutes, the Bahians arrived in danger for the first time, with a strong kick by Daniel that went very close to the opponent’s goal.

The hosts continued to press until, in the 26th minute, Copete scored, after a deflection by Ignácio in the corner kick, but the offside was marked. With 38 minutes on the clock, CSA missed the ball and Igor Torres stole it. The striker kicked from the edge of the area and put Bahia ahead on the scoreboard.

In the second half, coach Alberto Valentim changed the scheme of CSA, which had started the game with a line of five defenders. With a more offensive attitude, the Alagoas team managed to reduce the opposing pressure, but continued without creating clear opportunities to score.

The match also marked Ricardo Goulart’s debut for the Bahian club. The striker entered the field in the 36th minute of the second half, but participated little in the game.

The best chance of the stage came only in the 38th minute, when striker Rodallega, captain of Bahia, received a cross from below and deflected it into the goal. The ball went too close to the post and went out the back line. In stoppage time, the home team almost increased the score with a kick from outside the area by Vitor Jacaré that took paint off the beam.