Balenciaga and his outlandish outfits have famous fans; see list

Unless you’ve been living off social media, you may have noticed that Balenciaga is the luxury brand of the moment. In 2021, it won first place among “the hottest brands” in a report by Lyst, a retailer specializing in the fashion market. The podium is completed by Gucci and Dior, in second and third place, respectively.

THE Balenciaga is a fashion house created by Spanish designer Cristóbal Balenciaga. With very expensive pieces and considered “strange” by most of the public, the brand is praised by the great fashion critics, in addition to having fallen in the taste of Hollywood stars. We separate a list of celebrities who wear Balenciaga. Check out:

Beyonce

In December 2021, Beyoncé didn’t skimp on the look for a romantic dinner with her husband Jay-Z. On the occasion, the singer chose one of the most iconic looks from the Gucci Aria collection, which is a partnership between the brand and Balenciaga. Part of The Hacker Project, Queen B wore the blazer and pants with crystals that together are worth more than BRL 132,000.

For the meeting, she also wore the gloves and shoes that were presented on the catwalk in April last year, combined with a heart-shaped bag covered with crystals that together are worth more than R$70,000. The images of the date with the rapper Jay-Z were shared on Instagram. Check out:

Kim Kardashian

Impossible to talk about Balenciaga, without mentioning Kim Kardashian. It is not today that the American celebrity uses the luxury brand, and has appeared several times wearing exclusive pieces of the brand. Kim even drew attention with the brand’s masks that hide the face, and make up the look.

Recently, the businesswoman made her debut as a model alongside Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell. The artists paraded the pieces from Balenciaga’s haute couture collection at Paris Fashion Week. For this collection, the stylist Demna Gvasalia worked on monochromatic pieces and highlighted the feminine silhouettes. The models paraded wearing two of the moment’s accessories: gloves and black tights. Connect only:

Julia Fox

Julia Fox recently joined the Balenciaga club. Known initially for her acting career, as in the movie “Uncut Gems” (2019) alongside Adam Sandler, the Italian-American had her image transformed into a style icon around the world – which many credit to her lightning relationship with Kanye. West. The artist has already appeared wearing several pieces of the brand, as well as her ex-boyfriend Ye.

Dua Lipa

Another one that we cannot leave out is Dua Lipa. The English singer who is successful in the Pop world, has appeared wearing Balenciaga on several occasions, and even paraded in the last fashion show of the brand in Paris.

It is worth remembering that, in September of this year, Dua Lipa arrives in Brazil for two presentations. The first is with a show from his own tour, which will take place in São Paulo on September 8th. On the 11th, the singer is the headliner of the World Stage of Rock In Rio 2022. Will she arrive wearing Balenciaga?

Alexa Demie

If you’ve browsed through any social network in the last few weeks, you’ve probably come across a photo of Alexa Demie, or her character Maddy, from HBO Max’s hit series, “Euphoria.” The American actress and singer had already stolen all the attention in the first season of the production, with her fun and experimental looks and makeup, which seem to have been taken from the 90s. But it was only this year that Demie set foot in fashion. , making successful partnerships, launching trends and becoming a great inspiration.

And of course, Alexa has appeared wearing Balenciaga on several occasions. Demie has her own distinctive style, as does Maddy, who, according to the actress, is an extension of herself.