Botafogo bets on a good relationship with Olympiacos and has Tiquinho Soares until the end of the week

Tiquinho Soares should be the big subject in the internals of the Botafogo in the last week of the second transfer window -which closes on the 15th – of the country. Alvinegro bets on a good relationship with Olympiacos-GRE and expects to have the striker until the end of this week.

The Greeks have an important commitment against Slovan Bratislava-ESL on Thursday, in the Europa League. Botafogo, due to the good relationship built during the conversations, understands the importance of the Brazilian to continue for the duel, but, internally, they already consider that the 31-year-old athlete would arrive at the club from Friday.

And that goes regardless of what happens to Olympiacos in the competition – the first game was 1-1 and the decision will be in Slovakia. Alvinegro already has a release from the Greeks as of Friday to be able to streamline the bureaucratic part of Tiquinho Soares’ business.

The attacker is one of John Textor’s priorities in these last days of window. There is already a salary agreement with the player, the question really goes through Olympiacos. The alvinegra dome will give the necessary ‘space’ for the Europa League game, but it counts on the reciprocity of an ease in the release soon after.

Thus, Tiquinho is expected to be one less item on Botafogo’s to-do list for the window. The hiring of a striker was one of the priorities of the board and the player had the approval of the technical commission and direction.

DANILO BARBOSA COMING

as advanced by THROW!, Danilo Barbosa is expected in Rio de Janeiro to perform tests and sign a contract with Botafogo. The steering wheel has a medical battery scheduled for this Tuesday.

Danilo left Nice-FRA and will arrive at Alvinegro free of charge. The teams will share the athlete’s economic rights.