Bullet Train and Brad Pitt’s Best Action Movies

Playing in theaters with the electrifying Bullet Train, Brad Pitt is one of Hollywood’s most famous stars. Active since 1987, the actor accumulates more than 80 credits in his filmography – in front of and behind the camera. Brad Pitt stands out for performances in action films, having participated in some of the most iconic hits of the genre.

“Five assassins meet on a bullet train that travels from Tokyo to Morioka with just a few stops between stations. It doesn’t take long for the protagonists to realize that their missions share an interesting bond.

In addition to Brad Pitt as the protagonist Ladybug, the cast of Bullet Train includes Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), Michael Shannon (Nine Strangers), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron). ) and Sandra Bullock (Miss Congeniality).

We’ve listed below the 7 best action movies of Brad Pitt’s career, plus Bullet Train (in random order); check out.

Iron hearts

Released in 2014 and directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad), Ironheart is an electrifying action film set in World War II. The film follows the story of a group of American soldiers who are given the mission to fight Nazis inside Germany.

Outnumbered, surrounded by enemies, and with little weaponry, the military is commanded by the demanding Sergeant Donald “Wardaddy” Collier, played by Brad Pitt. The film’s cast also includes Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson) and Jon Bernthal (The Punisher).

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Mr. and Mrs. Smith is definitely one of the most iconic films of Brad Pitt’s career. After all, it was during the filming of the action film that the star met Angelina Jolie and fell in love with the actress. Released in 2005, the film is a production of Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow).

In the film, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie play John and Jane Smith – two professional assassins who, even married, are unaware of their partners’ profession. Everything changes when rival agencies hire one to kill the other. And from there, an electrifying journey of violence begins.

Intimate Enemy

Released in 1997, Intimate Enemy is the last project of filmmaker Alan J. Pakula (Sophie’s Choice), who passed away in 1998. The action thriller stands out for its all-star cast, led by Harrison Ford (Star Wars), Margaret Colin (Gossip Girl) and Brad Pitt.

In the film, Brad Pitt plays Rory Devaney, a member of the terrorist group IRA who moves to New York after attracting the attention of the Irish police. Sheltered by the upstanding police officer Tom O’Meara (played by Ford), the protagonist doesn’t take long to start a dangerous arms trafficking scheme.

the mexican

Directed by Gore Verbinski (Pirates of the Caribbean), La Mexicana hit theaters in 2001. The action film mixes different genres in its plot, between adventure, comedy, drama, romance and much more. In addition to Brad Pitt, the film has Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman) and JK Simmons (Spider-Man) in the cast.

Brad Pitt plays the protagonist Jerry Welbach, a gangster who travels to Mexico with two missions: to recover a priceless old pistol (known as The Mexicana), and to escape the charges of his girlfriend Samantha (played by Julia Roberts).

spy game

Set in the world of espionage, the action thriller Spy Game is directed by Tony Scott (All for Justice) and written by David Arata (Children of Hope). In the film, CIA agent Nathan Muir, about to retire, decides to embark on one last mission when he discovers that his pupil has been arrested in China.

Robert Redford (Indecent Proposal) plays Nathan, and Brad Pitt plays Tom Bishop, the spy’s protege. The cast of the film also includes Catherine McCormack (A Fight for Love), Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones) and Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange).

Snatch: Pigs and Diamonds

A public and critical success, Snatch: Pigs and Diamonds is considered one of the best films of Brad Pitt’s career. Directed and written by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes), the film hit theaters in 2000 – and over time, it also developed an unexpected cult following.

Snatch: Pigs and Diamonds interweaves the stories of three groups – pit fight promoters, amateur thieves and violent gamblers – who try to steal a multimillion-dollar cargo of diamonds. Brad Pitt plays Mickey O’Neil, a boxing champion without gloves.

World War Z

The apocalyptic thriller World War Z mixes action and horror in an electrifying, surprising plot full of twists. Released in 2013 – directed by Marc Foster (Finding Neverland) – the film is based on the literary saga of Max Brooks.

In World War Z, Brad Pitt plays Gerry Lane, a former UN investigator who travels the world looking for alternatives to stop a terrible zombie pandemic. The film stands out for the way it characterizes the undead – who become an agile and indestructible mass of bodies.

Bullet Train, with Brad Pitt, is showing in theaters.