CAIXA TEM: See how to request up to BRL 1,000 through the app

The Caixa Tem application offers a series of benefits to Brazilians who use it. One of the services available is a new line of microcredit through the digital wallet. The new loan is related to the SIM Digital program.

Both individuals (PF) who wish to undertake and individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEIs) can hire the loan. The amount granted depends on the applicant’s profile, ranging from up to BRL 1,000 for PF and up to BRL 3,000 for MEI.

The rate for individuals reaches 1.95%, while for small entrepreneurs, the rate is 1.99%. However, in both cases the debt installment can reach 24 installments, that is, two years.

To apply for the loan by box has – option available only for individuals – it is necessary to update the application. See the step-by-step guide on how to perform this action.

How to update Caixa Tem?

The update of box has is performed by the cell phone, in a simple and practical way.

Go to your mobile app store and download the latest version of Caixa Tem; Open the application; Have photo identification documents, RG or CNH at hand; Log in using your CPF number and password; On the home screen, tap on the option “Update your Registration”; To confirm, click on “Got it, let’s get started”; Check if your address is correct and updated, if everything is correct, confirm by clicking on “Yes”; If the data is not correct, edit with the updated information; Then, inform the place where you were born and then answer some questions that will appear on the screen; Once this is done, click on “Next”; Check the information provided and tap “Continue”; Finally, follow the instructions to upload your document photos.

How to apply for a loan through the app?

After updating the Caixa Tem data, it will be possible to apply for the loan. See how:

Select “Contract Caixa TEM Credit”;

Answer the quiz;

Choose the credit amount;

Choose the best date for payment of installments;

Choose the number of installments;

Enter the Caixa Tem password and that’s it;

It will be necessary to wait a few days for the evaluation of the Box.

How should MEIs apply for the loan?

In practice, the applicant will have to go in person to a Caixa branch and present proof of residence and the company’s personal documents, as follows:

Certificate of Individual Microentrepreneur Status (CCMEI);

DASN SIMEI of the last closed fiscal year;

Delivery receipt (proof of billing, regulated together with the Annual Declaration until May 31 of each year).