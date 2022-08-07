In 2016, the world was taken by surprise when Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced the end of their relationship after ten years together. With the separation, several rumors began to emerge, mainly involving the fact that the actor would already be investing in new relationships. Next, meet some of the celebrities who have already been pointed out with affair of the star!



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Charlize Theron, born August 7, 1975, was once rumored to be casually dating the star. At the time, a source had said that Sean Penn, the actress’ ex, would have introduced the two. However, according to information from Subwayshe soon denied, claiming to be single at the time.



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Who also had to deny everything was Sienna Miller, another actress named as Brad’s girlfriend. In an interview, she just said the following: – I won’t even deign to give an answer to this question, it’s something so predictable and silly.



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

In fact, shortly after becoming single, it is said that Brad soon wanted to contact Jennifer Aniston, his ex-wife. At the time, he rolled to supposed indirect by Justin Theroux, who at the time was married to Jen.



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Soon after the announcement of Brad’s separation from Angie, rumors of betrayal increased because, at the time, the star was filming allies with Marion Cotillard, a film in which both live as a couple. However, the actress soon denied everything.



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Kate Hudson has already been named as Brad’s girlfriend and even information was released from sources saying that both were preparing to disclose to the world that they were dating. In October 2016, the actress even stated that she would like to date someone like the actor.



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

But if Brad really wants to invest in a relationship, he can be sure of one thing: Khloé Kardashian would be willing! That’s because, a week after breaking the news of the end of his marriage to Angie, the socialite indicated that the star was one of his crushes.



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.


7/7 SLIDE SHOW