cheat creators are sentenced to prison

It seems that creating cheating software can lead to very severe punishments in China. According to finance.sina (via GameRant), three people responsible for developing and selling Genshin Impact cheats in the Asian country have been sentenced to prison.

The criminals had already been arrested in 2021, but have now been sentenced definitively. The group’s leader will spend four years in jail and pay a fine of US$ 50,000. A second individual will be sentenced for three years and 10 months, also having to pay a fine of US$50,000. Finally, a third man will serve a year and six months in prison and pay a $10,000 fine.

This is the first time that cheat creators have been punished with prison sentences. Apparently, they sold more than 40,000 access keys for their software, which made them more than $300,000 in profit.

In a thread on Reddit, some Genshin Impact players explained that certain types of cheating can give cheaters access to infinite amounts of Primogems — a serious theft against developer HoYoverse.

HoYoverse details Genshin Impact update 3.0

Recently, HoYoVerse revealed a trailer for Genshin Impact, to bring information about the 3.0 update, which will add a fourth region to the game, Sumeru. New characters such as Alhaitham, Cyno, Dehya, Kusanali, Nahida, Nilou and Tighnari will also be part of the plot. Watch here!