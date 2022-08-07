Clube do Remo remains in the G8 with a result in Natal

What was expected happened. The last rounds of Serie C of the Brazilian Championship have been a true “heart test” for the drama in games considered “six points”. It’s when several teams take the field for “real finals” to confirm one of the spots in the next phase or get rid of relegation in the 2023 Series D.

The 18th round of the third division of Brazilian football has already started. While Paysandu only fulfills the table against Altos-Pi, at the Lindolfo Monteiro stadium, in Teresina-PI (because it is already classified in the second, still with three games to go), Clube do Remo does its math and continues with the hairdryer on to remain within the group of the top eight in the competition.

Clube do Remo can confirm a spot this weekend. Understand!

Ready to take the field against Aparecidense-GO, this Sunday (07), at Estádio Baenão, the blue athletes kept their eyes peeled for the games played this Saturday (06), especially in the match played in Natal-RN. In a very confusing full game, ABC-RN beat São José-RS, 3 x 2, and guaranteed a spot in the 2nd phase of Series C.

With the favorable result for Remo, which continues in eighth place, the possibility of confirming one of the vacancies in the next phase this weekend is still alive in Baenão. If Leão Azul Paraense wins against Aparecidense, Vitória is defeated by Mirassol-SP and Botafogo-PB stumbles against Figueirense-SC, Filho da Glória e do Triunfo guarantees its classification.

In addition to ABC-RN 3 x 2 São José-RS, the 18th round of Série C also featured three other matches this Saturday (06): in Fortaleza, Atlético Cearense lost to Botafogo-SP, 2 x 0. the result, the bootie from São Paulo also confirmed his place in the second phase. In Erechim-RS, Ypiranga thrashed Manaus by 5 x 0, and took all the chances of the Amazon team to advance to the final stage. And finally, in Teresina-PI, Paysandu was unaware and thrashed Altos-PI 3 x 0.