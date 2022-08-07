Commentator opines on Botafogo’s main deficiency: ‘It’s a light team, but not very combative’

Lack of combativeness in midfield. This is the main problem of Botafogo in the opinion of the commentator Felipe Facincani, from ESPN, in the team’s irregular campaign in the Brazilian Championship. This Saturday, Glorioso stumbled again at home and ended up in a 1-1 draw with Ceará.

– It is a very light and non-combative team. Botafogo is in the romanticism of the project, but it does not apply itself to the practical competitiveness, which is necessary in football. You build a team in football from the defensive structure, and then you attack – said Facincani, on “ESPN FC”.

– Today (Saturday) it was Carlos Edward and Tche Tche, that’s getting too exposed. Tchê Tchê is a player with a lot of deficiency in marking and it’s not from today. Eduardo is a midfielder, he’s a good player, but he’s a playmaker, he’s playing on the second line to help out. It’s a very light team, but you see little combativeness. Botafogo needs to be stronger and more aggressive in marking to later become a dominant team with the ball – continued the commentator.

Botafogo has 25 points and ended Saturday still in 12th place, but could lose positions over the course of the round. In the next round, Fogão plays at home again and receives Atlético-GO, on Saturday (13), at 21h.