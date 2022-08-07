Corinthians beats Chapecoense and confirms place in the quarterfinals of the Brazilian Under-20

Saturday afternoon featured the last duel of the first phase of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship and alvinegra classification. Corinthians visited Chapecoense at CT Água Amarela and beat the home team 4-1. The goals of the match were scored by defender Murillo, striker Felipe Augusto and striker Kayke, twice.

The team led by Danilo made it 2-0 in the first half, even conceded a goal at the beginning of the final stage, but did not let the opponent enjoy the game and soon extended the advantage. With the result, Timãozinho was in second place in the table – the top four in each group qualified for the quarterfinals of the Brasileirão.

All matches of the ninth and last round of the first phase took place at the same time, at 15:00. It is worth remembering that this Saturday’s game was not broadcast.

Write it down, Faithful! Corinthians’ Under-20 team returns to the field on Wednesday, when they host Noroeste, at 3 pm, for the Campeonato Paulista in the category.

The game

Escalation

For the most important game of the Brazilian Championship so far, coach Danilo sent to the field a team full of highlights.

Thus, Timãozinho entered the field with: Kaue; Léo Mana, João Pedro, Murillo, Zé Vitor, Vitor Meer, Kayke Ferrari, Matheus Araújo, Felipe Augusto, Guilherme Biro and Pedrinho.

my wheel

First time

With ten minutes on the scoreboard, defender Murillo was responsible for opening the scoring for Timãozinho at CT Água Amarela. Nine minutes later, once again Danilo’s team rocked Chapecoense’s net, this time with Felipe Augusto. Thus, Corinthians took a 2 to 0 for the second half.

Second time

The match restarted and with eight minutes running, Chapecoense reduced the alvinegra advantage, reaching goalkeeper Kauê’s goal. Corinthians did not leave it cheap and soon returned to expand the score. At 12, Kayke scored the third. Not content with the goal he had already scored, Kayke scored it again, in the 23rd minute. With 4 to 1 on the scoreboard, therefore, Timãozinho won the match.

Technical sheet of Chapecoense 1 x 4 Corinthians

Competition: Brazilian Under-20 Championship

Place: Yellow Water Training Center, Chapec, SC

Date: August 07, 2022 (Sunday)

Time: 15:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Tainan Bordignon Somensi

Assistants: Vanessa Sthelin and Luciane Rodrigues dos Santos

goals: Kauan Faria (Chapecoense); Murillo, Kayke Ferrari (twice), Felipe Augusto (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: David Kochem (Chapecoense); Lo Mana (Corinthians)

CHAPECOENSE: Gabriel Werner; Kaike dos Santos (Thiaguinho), Kauan Faria, David Kochem (Joo) and Pedro Henrique (Paulo); Gerson Abimael, Islan Ricardo, Bruno Simo (Bad) and Lucas Alves (Matheus); Marquinho and Arthur Vanzela (Mailson).

Technician: Giovani Rigotti

CORINTHIANS: Kau; Lo Mana (Cauan da Mata), Joo Pedro (Renato Santos), Murillo and Z Vitor; Vitor Meer, Kayke Ferrari (Higor Augusto), Matheus Arajo (Thomas Argentino) and Felipe Augusto (Arthur Sousa); Guilherme Biro (Breno Bidon) and Pedrinho.

Technician: Danilo

