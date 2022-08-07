Craque Neto pins who will be classified between Atlético and Palmeiras

A day after the 2 x 2 draw between Atlético and Palmeiras, the commentators of the program Donos da Bola SP reflected on the result and gave their opinion on who will be classified. Velloso, Souza, Fernando Fernandes and Craque Neto pinpointed who will qualify at Allianz Parque with different opinions.

For the former Palmeiras goalkeeper, Verdão will be classified. Souza and Fernandinho were on the fence and preferred not to choose one of the teams. As for Neto, the ex-Corinthian didn’t mince words and without blinking he nailed the Galão da Massa in the semifinals.

“If you ask me, I don’t shy away from the answer. For me it’s Galo, América against São Paulo, Flamengo against Corinthians and São Paulo against Ceará. I can make mistakes, but that’s it for me.”

Then the commentators did not respond and preferred to end the debate. The presenter’s opinion revolted the people of Palmeiras who defined Neto as envious because of the rivalry between the Paulistas.

The confrontation that will decide the classified to the semifinals will take place at Allianz Parque, next Wednesday, at 21:30. For Atlético to reach the classification, a simple victory is enough.

