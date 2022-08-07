Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense: watch the goals of the match for Serie B
photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
Cruzeiro beat Tombense 2-0 this Saturday, in Serie B
Cruzeiro beat Tombense 2-0 on Saturday night (6/8), in Mineiro, for the 22nd round of the Series B. Bruno Rodrigues and Daniel Jr. scored for the celestial team. Watch the goals and highlights in the video below:
Dominant from the start, Cruzeiro could not break through the rival defense in the first half. In the complementary stage, Bruno Rodrigues and Daniel Jr. turned good performance into goals.
With the victory, the Celestial team remains in the lead, now with 49 points – nine more than the vice-leader Bahia and 16 of the fifth placed Londrina. J Tombense is in sixth place, with 32 points.
In the next round, the celestial team will face Londrina, on Tuesday (9/8), at 9 pm, at the Café’s stadium, in Paraná.
Cruzeiro vs Tombense: see photos of the match for Serie B
Photos of the game between Cruzeiro and Tombense, for the 22nd round of Serie B – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
