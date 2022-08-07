Cruzeiro: Santa Clara, from Portugal, announces the signing of Adriano and Paulo

photo: disclosure Defender Paulo signed with Santa Clara for four seasons The midfielder Adriano and the defender Paulo said goodbye to Cruzeiro this Saturday (6). Santa Clara, Portugal’s Primeira Diviso team, announced the permanent signing of players.

Adriano signed for five years, while Paulo signed a four-year contract. Santa Clara did not give details of the business. O cruise has not yet officially confirmed the negotiations.

Santa Clara had most of the shares acquired by Bruno Vicintin, former vice president of football at Raposa.

Adriano played with the celestial shirt on 96 occasions, contributing 3 goals and the same number of assists. J Paulo participated in five games.

Paulo and Adriano post farewell messages.

“Today my cycle in this world giant comes to an end. I just have to thank all the employees and friends for all this time of socializing and working. I will always be cheering for each one! I have been working for the club. To Cruzeiro Esporte Clube: My eternal gratitude. Club where I arrived at the age of 13, and became my home. Thank you for projecting me to football, for making my professional debut with this shirt, and above all, for having helped me to grow as a human being! Many of my dreams were fulfilled here. Grateful! Thank you CRUZEIRO SPORTS CLUBE!”, said Paulo.

“AT SOON, not BLUE. I will miss this contagious energy from you, in the crowded Mineiro. Thank you @cruzeiro cabuloso. I’m going to this new challenge very grateful for everything I’ve experienced in the 96 professional games. Colleagues, technical teams and employees, always have . See you soon”, said Adriano.