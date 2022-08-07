Cuba fails to control fire in the island’s largest oil warehouse; Mexico and Venezuela send reinforcements to fight the fire | World

A fire at Cuba’s most important oil warehouse that started on Friday has yet to be brought under control by firefighters. This Sunday (7), Mexico and Venezuela sent reinforcements to fight the flames.

On Friday, lightning struck one of the eight oil storage tanks at the port of Matazanas and started a fire. On Saturday, a second tank caught fire.

Firefighters and others at the scene did not expect this second fire.

The second blast injured more than 100 people, and 24 were hospitalized, five of them in critical condition. There are still 16 missing.

Smoke from a fire in Matanzas, Cuba, on August 6, 2022

President Miguel Díaz-Canel said the fire is difficult to control and also said that the country does not have all the means to do so.

This Sunday, 82 Mexicans and 35 Venezuelans experienced in fighting fuel fires joined the Cubans. They took four planes loaded with firefighting chemicals.

“Aid is important, I would say it is vital and will be decisive,” said Díaz-Canel. Cuba had been using water and helicopters to fight the flames.

Helicopter prepares to drop water on an oil tank fire in Cuba, on August 7, 2022

Jorge Pinon, director of the Latin American Energy Program at the University of Texas, said each tank at the facility can store 300,000 barrels and supply fuel for power plants.