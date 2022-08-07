Dwayne Johnson released the full DC League of Super Pets post-credits scene, highlighting the introduction of Black Adam and his pet, Anubis.

‎The world is already starting to boil with excitement at the Earth-shattering confrontation between Superman and Black Adam. But until then… Black Adam’s dog Anubis has a few words for Krypto. ‎The definition and philosophy of the antihero is quite intriguing.”

Declared in the publication.

‎”It’s so cool how much the audience loved DC League of Super Pets and the end credits scene. ‎And yes… If you listen carefully, I did the voices of ‎Black Adam, Anubis and Krypto in this scene!”

READ TOO:

DC League of Super Pets is on display in Brazil and has Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Krypto the Superdogin addition to Kevin Hart as Ace the Batcão.

The film is directed by Sam Levine (Penn Zero: Almost Heroes) and Jared Stern (LEGO Batman: The Movie).

John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) as Superman, Keanu Reeves (John Wick) as Batman, Olivia Wilde (Tron: Legacy) as Lois Lane, Marc Maron (Joker) as Lex Luthor, Diego Luna (Rogue One) as Chip, and Kate McKinnon (Barbie) and Lulu are other main cast members.

When Superman and the Justice League members are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a clumsy band of animal shelters – Ace the Batcan; PB, The Mighty Oinc; Merton the Rocket Turtle; and Chip the Squirrel – to harness his newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.