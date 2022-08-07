DC League of Super Pets disappoints with $83.4 million worldwide box office

After having an underwhelming opening, DC League of Super Pets continues to disappoint at the worldwide box office after two weeks of its debut.

Without even getting close to the US$ 100 million mark, DC League of Super Pets bitter with a total box office of $83.4 million around the world in its second weekend, according to data shared by deadline.

This is justified by the film’s international performance having dropped sharply, with it having an average revenue reduction of 41% compared to last week.

By comparison, in its second week on display, DC League of Super Pets has a lower gross than Lightyear’s failed opening, which was $85.6 million.

READ TOO:

DC League of Super Pets is on display in Brazil and has Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Krypto the Superdogin addition to Kevin Hart as Ace the Batcão.

The film is directed by Sam Levine (Penn Zero: Almost Heroes) and Jared Stern (LEGO Batman: The Movie).

John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) as Superman, Keanu Reeves (John Wick) as Batman, Olivia Wilde (Tron: Legacy) as Lois Lane, Marc Maron (Joker) as Lex Luthor, Diego Luna (Rogue One) as Chip, and Kate McKinnon (Barbie) and Lulu are other main cast members.

When Superman and the Justice League members are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a clumsy band of animal shelters – Ace the Batcan; PB, The Mighty Oinc; Merton the Rocket Turtle; and Chip the Squirrel – to harness his newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.