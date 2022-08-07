Discover where you can already access new technology

5G technology arrived in Brazil about 1 month ago. Since the announcement that the new technology would arrive until now, many doubts may have crossed people’s minds. They can involve questions regarding the available locations to access 5G even if all cell phones allow it.

Firstly, it is necessary to explain that 5G technology is the evolution of broadband in 4G. The expectation is that people will be able to count on a higher connection speed, in addition to allowing a greater number of connections at the same time. However, not all Brazilians will have access to it for now.

5G technology

In addition, it is still important to highlight that 5G technology may present some variations when it comes to its use in cell phones. Therefore, there is what is called ‘Pure 5G’, which also goes by the acronym 5G SA, due to the standalone English expression. Otherwise, there’s non-standalone 5G in addition.

Yet another alternative is in relation to cell phones, which can promote a kind of 5G network simulation by making use of dynamic spectrum sharing.

Talking about cell phones, it is necessary to say that not all cell phones allow users to access 5G, even in areas that have antennas. This is because the cell phone must have compatibility with the new technology. In some cases, it may even be necessary to change the chip.

Therefore, having the antenna available in the city is just one of the steps to have access to the new network.

Where is it possible to access new technology?

Thus, as previously stated, this week in August marks a month since 5G technology arrived in the country. However, only a few capitals have the possibility of making use of this new signal. They are: João Pessoa, Brasília, Porto Alegre, Belo Horizonte and the last one, which was São Paulo, whose signal was made available on August 4th.

According to Anatel, the main telecommunications agency in the country, operators must provide 1 station for every 100,000 inhabitants, in order to guarantee access to technology effectively.

In addition, it is still not possible to determine exactly which capitals will have access to 5G. According to Anatel’s expectations, Curitiba, Goiânia, Rio de Janeiro and Salvador may be the next ones.

However, those who live in smaller cities may need to wait a little longer. This is because the deadline for cities with more than 30,000 inhabitants to receive the signal is long: it extends until 2029.

