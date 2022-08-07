Emmy 2022 Announces Nominated Series and Shows; check list – Metro World News Brasil

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday (12) the top nominees for the Emmy 2022. The list of TV series and shows was presented by actors Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and JB Smoove (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) and the organization’s president Frank Scherma.
The announcement was made live via the Academy’s YouTube channel. Several audience favorite series appeared among the finalists, such as “Round 6″, “Euphoria”, “Stranger Things” and “Inventing Anna”.
However, due to the eligibility period (which corresponds to 01/06/2021 to 31/05/2022), some popular titles did not appear on the list, such as “Westworld” and “The Boys”. They will only be eligible in the next edition.
“Succession” leads the list with 25 nominations. Next comes “Ted Lasso”, with 20 nominations, and “The White Lotus”, also with 20. “round 6″ became the first non-English-language series to be nominated for Best Drama Series.
“The White Lotus”, nominated for Best Limited Series, had five supporting actresses nominated in the category: Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney. The latter accumulates a double nomination, being remembered in the category of Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, for “euphoria”.
The surprise came in the Best Limited Series category. After actor Oscar Isaac was nominated for his performance in “Scenes from a Marriage”, the series missed the shortlist in its main category.
So did her co-star, actress Jessica Chastain. The series’ protagonist, she had been praised by critics as one of her best performances, but was not remembered for Best Actress in a Limited Series. Chastain was this year’s Best Actress Oscar winner for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”
On social media, fans of “Stranger Things” complained that actresses Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown were not nominated for acting categories. The same happened with Selena Gomez and her performance by “Only Murder in the Building”. Both series compete in the main categories, but the three actresses could still walk away with a trophy in their hand, as both series are nominated for Best Cast.
The award is one of the most anticipated by the television industry, as well as by the public aficionados of TV series. The delivery of the statuettes takes place at the traditional Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The award ceremony of the 74th edition of the Emmys 2022 will be held on September 12.
Check the list of 2022 Emmy nominees:
best drama series
- Better Call Saul
- euphoria
- ozark
- Severance
- round 6
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- yellowjackets
best comedy series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- hacks
- Wonderful Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
best limited series
- dopesick
- The Dropout
- inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman for “Ozark”
- Brian Cox for “Succession”
- Lee Jung-jae for “Round 6″
- Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul”
- Adam Scott for “Severance”
- Jeremy Strong, for Succession”
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Jodi Comer, for “Killing Eve”
- Laura Linney for “Ozark”
- Melanie Lynskey for “Yellowjackets”
- Sandra Oh, for “Killing Eve”
- Reese Witherspoon for “The Morning Show”
- Zendaya, for “Euphoria”
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Nicholas Braun for “Succession”
- Billy Crudup for “The Morning Show”
- Kieran Culkin for “Succession”
- Park Hae-soo for “Round 6”
- Matthew Macfadyen for “Succession”
- John Turturro for “Severance”
- Christopher Walken for “Severance”
- Oh Yeong-su, for “Round 6”
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette for “Severance”
- Julia Garner for “Ozark”
- Jung Ho-yeon for “Round 6”
- Christina Ricci for “Yellowjackets”
- Rhea Seehorn for “Better Call Saul”
- J. Smith-Cameron, for “Succession”
- Sarah Snook for “Succession”
- Sydney Sweeney for “Euphoria”
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Adrien Brody for “Succession”
- James Cromwell for “Succession”
- Colman Domingo, for “Euphoria”
- Arian Moayed for “Succession”
- Tom Pelphrey for “Ozark”
- Alexander Skarsgard for “Succession”
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Hope Davis for “Succession”
- Marcia Gay Harden for “The Morning Show”
- Martha Kelly for “Euphoria”
- Sanaa Lathan for “Succession”
- Harriet Walter for “Succession”
- Lee You-mi, for “Round 6”
Best Cast in a Drama Series
- euphoria
- ozark
- Severance
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- yellowjackets
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Donald Glover for “Atlanta”
- Bill Hader for “Barry”
- Nicholas Hoult for “The Great”
- Steve Martin for “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short for “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso”
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Rachel Brosnahan for “Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson, for “Abbott Elementary”
- Kaley Cuoco for “The Flight Attendant”
- Elle Fanning for “The Great”
- Issa Rae for “Insecure”
- Jean Smart for “Hacks”
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan for “Barry”
- Brett Goldstein for “Ted Lasso”
- Toheeb Jimoh for “Ted Lasso”
- Nick Mohammed for “Ted Lasso”
- Tony Shalhoub, for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Tyler James Williams for “Abbott Elementary”
- Henry Winkler for “Barry”
- Bowen Yang for “Saturday Night Live”
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein for “Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”
- Hannah Einbinder for “Hacks”
- Janelle James for “Abbott Elementary”
- Kate McKinnon for “Saturday Night Live”
- Sarah Niles for “Ted Lasso”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph for “Abbott Elementary”
- Juno Temple for “Ted Lasso”
- Hannah Waddingham for “Ted Lasso”
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jerrod Carmichael for “Saturday Night Live”
- Bill Hader for “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- James Lance for “Ted Lasso”
- Nathan Lane for “Only Murders in the Building”
- Christopher McDonald for “Hacks”
- Sam Richardson for “Ted Lasso”
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Jane Adams for “Hacks”
- Harriet Sansom Harris for “Hacks”
- Jane Lynch, for “Only Murders in the Building”
- Laurie Metcalf for “Hacks”
- Kaitlin Olson for “Hacks”
- Harriet Walter for “Ted Lasso”
Best Cast in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- hacks
- Only Murders In The Building
- Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Limited Series
- Colin Firth for “The Ladder”
- Andrew Garfield for “In the Name of Heaven”
- Oscar Isaac, for “Scenes from a Marriage”
- Michael Keaton for “Dopesick”
- Himesh Patel for “Station Eleven”
- Sebastian Stan for “Pam & Tommy”
Best Actress in a Limited Series
- Toni Collette, for “The Ladder”
- Julia Garner for “Inventing Anna”
- Lily James for “Pam & Tommy”
- Sarah Paulson for “American Crime Story: Impeachment”
- Margaret Qualley for “Maid”
- Amanda Seyfried for “The Dropout”
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
- Murray Bartlett, for “The White Lotus”
- Jake Lacy for “The White Lotus”
- Will Poulter for “Dopesick”
- Seth Rogen for “Pam & Tommy”
- Peter Sarsgaard for “Dopesick”
- Michael Stuhlbarg for “Dopesick”
- Steve Zahn for “The White Lotus”
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
- Connie Britton for “The White Lotus”
- Jennifer Coolidge for “The White Lotus”
- Alexandra Daddario for “The White Lotus”
- Kaitlyn Dever for “Dopesick”
- Natasha Rothwell for “The White Lotus”
- Sydney Sweeney for “The White Lotus”
- Mare Winningham for “Dopesick”
Best limited series cast
- dopesick
- The Dropout
- inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Best competition reality show
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Best variety talk show
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy KimmelLive!
- Last Week Tonight
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
best TV movie
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers
- Ray Donovan: The Movie
- Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
- The Survivor
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Check out the full list on the Emmy website.
