Emmy 2022 Announces Nominated Series and Shows; check list – Metro World News Brasil

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday (12) the top nominees for the Emmy 2022. The list of TV series and shows was presented by actors Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and JB Smoove (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) and the organization’s president Frank Scherma.

The announcement was made live via the Academy’s YouTube channel. Several audience favorite series appeared among the finalists, such as “Round 6″, “Euphoria”, “Stranger Things” and “Inventing Anna”.

However, due to the eligibility period (which corresponds to 01/06/2021 to 31/05/2022), some popular titles did not appear on the list, such as “Westworld” and “The Boys”. They will only be eligible in the next edition.

“Succession” leads the list with 25 nominations. Next comes “Ted Lasso”, with 20 nominations, and “The White Lotus”, also with 20. “round 6″ became the first non-English-language series to be nominated for Best Drama Series.

“The White Lotus”, nominated for Best Limited Series, had five supporting actresses nominated in the category: Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney. The latter accumulates a double nomination, being remembered in the category of Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, for “euphoria”.

The surprise came in the Best Limited Series category. After actor Oscar Isaac was nominated for his performance in “Scenes from a Marriage”, the series missed the shortlist in its main category.

So did her co-star, actress Jessica Chastain. The series’ protagonist, she had been praised by critics as one of her best performances, but was not remembered for Best Actress in a Limited Series. Chastain was this year’s Best Actress Oscar winner for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

On social media, fans of “Stranger Things” complained that actresses Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown were not nominated for acting categories. The same happened with Selena Gomez and her performance by “Only Murder in the Building”. Both series compete in the main categories, but the three actresses could still walk away with a trophy in their hand, as both series are nominated for Best Cast.

The award is one of the most anticipated by the television industry, as well as by the public aficionados of TV series. The delivery of the statuettes takes place at the traditional Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The award ceremony of the 74th edition of the Emmys 2022 will be held on September 12.

Check the list of 2022 Emmy nominees:

best drama series

Better Call Saul

euphoria

ozark

Severance

round 6

Stranger Things

Succession

yellowjackets

best comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

hacks

Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

best limited series

dopesick

The Dropout

inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman for “Ozark”

Brian Cox for “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae for “Round 6″

Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott for “Severance”

Jeremy Strong, for Succession”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jodi Comer, for “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney for “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey for “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, for “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon for “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, for “Euphoria”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun for “Succession”

Billy Crudup for “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin for “Succession”

Park Hae-soo for “Round 6”

Matthew Macfadyen for “Succession”

John Turturro for “Severance”

Christopher Walken for “Severance”

Oh Yeong-su, for “Round 6”

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette for “Severance”

Julia Garner for “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon for “Round 6”

Christina Ricci for “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn for “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, for “Succession”

Sarah Snook for “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney for “Euphoria”

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody for “Succession”

James Cromwell for “Succession”

Colman Domingo, for “Euphoria”

Arian Moayed for “Succession”

Tom Pelphrey for “Ozark”

Alexander Skarsgard for “Succession”

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis for “Succession”

Marcia Gay Harden for “The Morning Show”

Martha Kelly for “Euphoria”

Sanaa Lathan for “Succession”

Harriet Walter for “Succession”

Lee You-mi, for “Round 6”

Best Cast in a Drama Series

euphoria

ozark

Severance

Stranger Things

Succession

yellowjackets

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover for “Atlanta”

Bill Hader for “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult for “The Great”

Steve Martin for “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short for “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan for “Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, for “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco for “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning for “The Great”

Issa Rae for “Insecure”

Jean Smart for “Hacks”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan for “Barry”

Brett Goldstein for “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh for “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed for “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams for “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler for “Barry”

Bowen Yang for “Saturday Night Live”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein for “Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder for “Hacks”

Janelle James for “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon for “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles for “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph for “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple for “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham for “Ted Lasso”

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael for “Saturday Night Live”

Bill Hader for “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

James Lance for “Ted Lasso”

Nathan Lane for “Only Murders in the Building”

Christopher McDonald for “Hacks”

Sam Richardson for “Ted Lasso”

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams for “Hacks”

Harriet Sansom Harris for “Hacks”

Jane Lynch, for “Only Murders in the Building”

Laurie Metcalf for “Hacks”

Kaitlin Olson for “Hacks”

Harriet Walter for “Ted Lasso”

Best Cast in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Limited Series

Colin Firth for “The Ladder”

Andrew Garfield for “In the Name of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, for “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton for “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel for “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan for “Pam & Tommy”

Best Actress in a Limited Series

Toni Collette, for “The Ladder”

Julia Garner for “Inventing Anna”

Lily James for “Pam & Tommy”

Sarah Paulson for “American Crime Story: Impeachment”

Margaret Qualley for “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried for “The Dropout”

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, for “The White Lotus”

Jake Lacy for “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter for “Dopesick”

Seth Rogen for “Pam & Tommy”

Peter Sarsgaard for “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg for “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn for “The White Lotus”

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Connie Britton for “The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge for “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario for “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever for “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell for “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney for “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham for “Dopesick”

Best limited series cast

dopesick

The Dropout

inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best competition reality show

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Best variety talk show

The Daily Show

Jimmy KimmelLive!

Last Week Tonight

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

best TV movie

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Check out the full list on the Emmy website.

