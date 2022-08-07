Father’s Day: Fire TV Stick with R$120 discount on Amazon; check out!

O Fire TV Stick is capable of turning any TV into a Smart TV, with Full HD resolution. For this to be possible, the only requirement is that the device has an HDMI connection. The device also has a Dolby Atmos sound system, delivering high sound quality, which can be enhanced with compatible equipment.

The device comes with a remote control that allows access to a variety of media content, such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+, and can control the entire TV.

In addition to being able to control the TV with the conventional remote control, with infrared technology, it is possible to control it by voice, thanks to the virtual assistant Alexa, from Amazon, which is integrated into the Fire TV Stick TV, providing greater convenience for users. In addition, there is the possibility of controlling it via cell phone, through the free Fire TV app, available for Android and iOS.

The Fire TV has HDMI, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, for the user to connect headphones, game controllers or other devices that also have this type of connection.

To provide a good experience to customers, Fire TV has processor

1.7GHz quad-core processor and IMG GE8300 GPU, to ensure better graphics processing quality.

Fire TV Stick Fire TV Stick | Full HD Streaming with Alexa | With Voice Remote Control with Alexa (in…

BRL 269

Check out more offers:

Father’s Day: Offer up to 22% cheaper telescopes on Amazon

Father’s Day Offer has iPhone 13 with R$ 3,379 off

Amazon offer iPad Air 2022 with a discount of R$ 1,593