“Father’s Day” has a 65” 4K Smart TV with R$ 700 off on Amazon

With “Father’s Day” approaching, Amazon is offering several models of Smart TVs at discounted prices. Among them is the TV with a QLED screen from TCL, which is coming out with R$ 707.94 off (or 14% off).

QLED technology – available on TCL and Samsung devices – is an improved version of the old LED screens, being more energy efficient, and delivering images with higher brightness levels.

The device on offer runs Google TV, has a size of 65 inches and 4K resolution – with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Atmos technologies. The Smart TV has a borderless design, has Dual Band Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as built-in Bluetooth.

By using the Android system, the TV executes remote voice command, through the Google Assistant.

In the offer, Amazon lowered the price of the device from BRL 5,086.94 to BRL 4,379.00, and can be paid in up to 10 installments of BRL 437.90 without interest.

