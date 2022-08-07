Father’s Day: Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G with R$ 430 off AliExpress

Unveiled in April this year, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, a smartphone in the mid-range segment, has already had a very sharp price drop. The device is a great option for those who want a cell phone with good hardware at a more affordable price.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which ensures greater fluidity in games and high-resolution videos.

The mid-range has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The camera set has a powerful 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone still has 5G connectivity and a 5,000mAh battery.

If you’re interested in the smartphone, you can celebrate. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is R$430 off on AliExpress, so hurry up because the promotion is for a limited time.

