Fernando Meirelles will direct a series inspired by Greenpeace – 08/03/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

The challenges faced by environmental activists from Greenpeace will be the inspiration for the fiction series “Esperanza”, created by writers and directors Estela Renner and Marcos Nisti, also responsible for Globoplay’s “Aruanas”.
The project is an international co-production, which is being developed by Maria Farinha Filmes in partnership with the Californian production company Participant.
Filmmaker Fernando Meirelles directs some episodes. He, as well as Estela and Marcos, are the showrunners of the project.
“We’ve been fans of Fernando’s artistic and environmental work for years and we exploded with joy when he accepted our invitation”, says the creator of “Esperanza”.
The production company Participant is known for dedicating itself to making films with social causes, without forgetting to make a profit. Among the productions already developed by the studio are “Spotlight: Secrets Revealed” (Oscar winner 2016) and “Extraordinary”, with Julia Roberts.
NIGHT AT THE CINEMA
Actors and comedians Fábio Porchat and Dani Calabresa received guests, on Tuesday night (2), in São Paulo, for the premiere of the movie “O Palestrante”, starring them. Actress Ingrid Guimarães attended the event, which took place at Cinemark Iguatemi.
with BIANKA VIEIRA, KARINA MATIAS and MANOELLA SMITH
LINK PRESENT: Did you like this text? Subscriber can release five free accesses of any link per day. Just click the blue F below.
your subscription can be worth even more
Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find out here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to receive alerts on the top news of the day. Your subscription helps us to make independent and quality journalism. Thanks!
your subscription is worth a lot
More than 180 reports and analyzes published each day. A team of more than 200 columnists and bloggers. A professional journalism that supervises the public power, conveys useful and inspiring news, counterpoints the intolerance of social networks and draws a clear line between truth and lie. How much does it cost to help produce this content?
SUBSCRIBE FOR BRL 1.90 IN THE 1st MONTH