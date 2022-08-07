Fernando Meirelles will direct a series inspired by Greenpeace – 08/03/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

The challenges faced by environmental activists from Greenpeace will be the inspiration for the fiction series “Esperanza”, created by writers and directors Estela Renner and Marcos Nisti, also responsible for Globoplay’s “Aruanas”.

The project is an international co-production, which is being developed by Maria Farinha Filmes in partnership with the Californian production company Participant.

Filmmaker Fernando Meirelles directs some episodes. He, as well as Estela and Marcos, are the showrunners of the project.

“We’ve been fans of Fernando’s artistic and environmental work for years and we exploded with joy when he accepted our invitation”, says the creator of “Esperanza”.

The production company Participant is known for dedicating itself to making films with social causes, without forgetting to make a profit. Among the productions already developed by the studio are “Spotlight: Secrets Revealed” (Oscar winner 2016) and “Extraordinary”, with Julia Roberts.

NIGHT AT THE CINEMA

Actors and comedians Fábio Porchat and Dani Calabresa received guests, on Tuesday night (2), in São Paulo, for the premiere of the movie “O Palestrante”, starring them. Actress Ingrid Guimarães attended the event, which took place at Cinemark Iguatemi.