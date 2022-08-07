Fluminense vs Cuiabá: Probable lineups, refereeing, embezzlement and more

After almost a month, Fluminense will return to play at Maracanã. This Sunday, they receive Cuiabá, at 4 pm, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, with the promise of a full house. According to the last partial released, more than 45 thousand tickets had been sold.. Packed with 12 unbeaten games (including the Copa do Brasil), Tricolor momentarily dropped to fourth position with Flamengo’s victory over São Paulo the day before. The rival reached 36 points, but a victory takes Flu to third place again (it has 35 and would reach 38). The opponent opens the relegation zone with 20.

In Fluminense, coach Fernando Diniz will have the absence of Caio Paulista and André, both suspended with three yellow cards. The trend is for Pineida and Martinelli, respectively, to fill the vacancies. On the other hand, Manoel returns after serving a suspension, as well as the coach himself and the reserves Felipe Melo and Marrony (all were out against Santos).

In Cuiabá, coach António Oliveira received reinforcements during the week, such as left-back Sidcley, ex-Corinthians, and Deyverson, ex-Palmeiras. However, they were not related, even though they were regularized. The absences are on account of right-back João Lucas and left-back Igor Cariús. The pair received the third yellow card in the last round and will have to serve suspension.

Check out all the match information:

FLUMINENSE X CUIABA

Place: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Arbitration: Flávio Rodrigues de Souza (Fifa-SP), assisted by Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (FIfa-SP) and Eduardo Gonçalves da Cruz (MS)

Streaming: Rede Globo and Premiere

FLUMINENSE: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Mario Pineida; Martinelli, Nonato and Ganso; Matheus Martins, Jhon Arias and Germán Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

Embezzlement: Caio Paulista and André, suspended; David Braz and Alan, injured.

hanging: Yago, Nino, Wellington and David Braz.

CUIABA: Walter, Daniel Guedes, Joaquim, Marllon and Alan Empereur; Camilo, Rafael Gava and Pepê; Alesson, Gabriel Pirani and Rodriguinho. Technician: Antonio Oliveira

Embezzlement: João Lucas, Igor Cariús, suspended; Uendel, injured.

hanging: António Oliveira, André, Alan Empereur, André Luís, Camilo, Cristhian Rivas, Marllon and Valdívia.