Fluminense x Fortaleza: more than 19 thousand tickets purchased on the first day | fluminense

Online sales for non-members and visiting fans will start on Wednesday (10/08), while sales at the box office take place from the other Saturday (13/08).

With Fluminense coming from a good moment and having brought a large audience to the games, the expectation is for a full house in the match – in the first game, Flu won at Castelão by 1 to 0. With only 2 hours of sales, more than 16 thousand tickets had already been purchased by the members.

Check the game service

– Members will have three modes of access to the stadium available: the membership card, the dynamic QR Code and the traditional ticket.

– Ticket pick-up at one of the ticket offices is MANDATORY for non-members who buy online.

To access the stadium with the dynamic QR Code, the member must download the FutebolCard APP and log in with the CPF (only the numbers, without dots and hyphen) and the same password as the Partner Portal. The dynamic QR Code will be available 6 hours before the event.

It is automatically downloaded when the member enters the APP and will be available in the “My orders” tab. Once downloaded, the QR Code will work even if there is no internet connection and access to the stadium will only be through the APP.

– STATIC “E-TICKET” AND PRINTS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED FOR ACCESS TO THE STADIUM.

– In addition to the dynamic QR Code, Fluminense members will also be able to enter the stadium with their membership card and traditional ticket.

– Non-members must collect the ticket at one of the points of sale.

The opening of sales will follow the following order of priority:

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Família / Maraca + / Maraca + Family / Football Package – 06/08 (Saturday), at 12 pm

– Arquiba 60% / Leste Raiz / Games Package – 08/08 (Monday), at 12 pm

– Warrior – 09/08 (Tuesday), at 12 pm

Sales at nense.com.br, in the “Tickets” tab

Non-Members of Fluminense and visiting fans: 08/10 (Wednesday), at 12:00

– Sales to non-members at fluminensefc.futebolcard.com

– Sales to away fans at Futebolcard.com

Closing of online sales: 08/17 (Wednesday), at 15:00

Ticket withdrawal is mandatory for non-members. Anyone who needs to exchange a ticket must go to one of the pick-up locations with an official photo ID and the ticket voucher, in addition to the card used for the purchase (if the purchase was made with a third-party card, present a copy of the card, copy of the cardholder’s document and the cardholder’s own handwritten statement authorizing the withdrawal).

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – BRL 20

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – BRL 20

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – R$ 10

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – BRL 50

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – BRL 20

MARACANÃ MAIS SECTOR (This sector offers buffet service with non-alcoholic beverages included)

– Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family – BRL 0

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Arquiba 60% / Warrior / East Root / Football Package / Games Package – R$ 350

– Half price – R$ 212.50

IMPORTANT: Members of the Arquiba Família plan are entitled to 3 more tickets with a 50% discount in all sectors, except Maracanã Mais. Members of the Maraca+ Família plan are entitled to 3 more tickets with a 50% discount in all sectors of the stadium. Members of the Arquiba 60%, Arquiba 100% and Maraca+ plans will be able to buy one more ticket for the entire amount in the same sector.

NORTH SECTOR (VISITING FANS)

– Early pick-up at all points of sale

– Fans who are entitled to the gratuity must carry proof of the benefit at the time of ticket pick-up

– Gratuities are limited and subject to availability

SALE AND PICK UP POINTS

Laranjeiras – Fluminense Headquarters (Rua Álvaro Chaves, 41)

– Saturday (13/07), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Sunday (14/07), from 10 am to 5 pm

– Monday (15/07), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Tuesday (16/07), from 10 am to 8 pm

– Wednesday (17/07), from 10 am to 3 pm

Maracanã – Ticket Office 1

– Saturday (13/07), from 10 am to 5 pm

– Monday (15/07), from 10 am to 5 pm

– Tuesday (16/07), from 10 am to 5 pm

– Wednesday (17/07), from 10 am to the end of the first half

Plaza Shopping Niterói – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rua Quinze de Novembro, 8)

– Saturday (13/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Sunday (7/14), from 1pm to 7pm

– Monday (15/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (16/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (17/07), from 10 am to 3 pm

Nova América – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. Pastor Martin Luther King Jr, 126, Loja 1406)

– Saturday (13/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Sunday (7/14), from 1pm to 7pm

– Monday (15/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (16/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (17/07), from 10 am to 3 pm

Caxias Shopping – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rod. Washington Luiz, 2895)

– Saturday (13/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Sunday (7/14), from 1pm to 7pm

– Monday (15/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (16/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (17/07), from 10 am to 3 pm

Shopping Madureira – Official Fluminense FC Store (Estrada do Portela, 222)

– Saturday (13/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Sunday (7/14), from 1pm to 7pm

– Monday (15/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (16/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (17/07), from 10 am to 3 pm

Barra Shopping – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. das Américas, 4666, Store 259)

– Saturday (13/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Sunday (7/14), from 1pm to 7pm

– Monday (15/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (16/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (17/07), from 10 am to 3 pm

Partage Shopping São Gonçalo – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. Presidente Kennedy, 425, Loja 321)

– Saturday (13/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Sunday (7/14), from 1pm to 7pm

– Monday (15/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (16/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (17/07), from 10 am to 3 pm

São Gonçalo Shopping – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. São Gonçalo, 100, Loja 278)

– Saturday (13/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Sunday (7/14), from 1pm to 7pm

– Monday (15/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (16/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (17/07), from 10 am to 3 pm

TopShopping Nova Iguaçu – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. Governador Roberto Silveira, 540, Quiosque 112)

– Saturday (13/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Sunday (7/14), from 1pm to 7pm

– Monday (15/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (16/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (17/07), from 10 am to 3 pm

Copacabana – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rua Barata Ribeiro, 458, Store D)

– Saturday (13/07), from 10 am to 2:30 pm

– Monday (15/07), from 10 am to 6 pm

– Tuesday (16/07), from 10 am to 6 pm

– Wednesday (17/07), from 10 am to 3 pm

Park Shopping Campo Grande – Official Fluminense FC Store (Estrada do Monteiro, 1200, Store 206)

– Saturday (13/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Sunday (7/14), from 1pm to 7pm

– Monday (15/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (16/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (17/07), from 10 am to 3 pm

Américas Shopping – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. das Américas, 15500, Store 111 A)

– Saturday (13/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Sunday (7/14), from 1pm to 7pm

– Monday (15/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (16/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (17/07), from 10 am to 3 pm

Cabo Frio – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. Henrique Terra, 1700)

– Saturday (13/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Sunday (7/14), from 1pm to 7pm

– Monday (15/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (16/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (17/07), from 10 am to 3 pm

Norte Shopping – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. Dom Helder Camara, 5474)

– Saturday (13/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Sunday (7/14), from 1pm to 7pm

– Monday (15/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (16/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (17/07), from 10 am to 3 pm

Ilha Plaza Shopping – Fluminense FC Official Store (Av. Maestro Paulo Silva, 400, Store 208)

– Saturday (13/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Sunday (7/14), from 1pm to 7pm

– Monday (15/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (16/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (17/07), from 10 am to 3 pm

Shopping Tijuca – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. Maracanã, 987)

– Saturday (13/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Sunday (7/14), from 1pm to 7pm

– Monday (15/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (16/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (17/07), from 10 am to 3 pm

Shopping Grande Rio – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rua Maria Soares Sendas, 111, Store 207)

– Saturday (13/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Sunday (7/14), from 1pm to 7pm

– Monday (15/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (16/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (17/07), from 10 am to 3 pm

Park Shopping Jacarepaguá – Official Fluminense FC Store (Estrada de Jacarepaguá, 6069, Store 237 A)

– Saturday (13/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Sunday (7/14), from 1pm to 7pm

– Monday (15/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (16/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (17/07), from 10 am to 3 pm

Icaraí Niterói – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rua Gavião Peixoto 104, Store 111 – Beco do Ouro Gallery)

– Saturday (13/07), from 10 am to 3 pm

– Monday (15/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (16/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (17/07), from 10 am to 3 pm

Brasília – Fluminense FC Official Store (Block C, Store 31, CLS 309, Asa Sul)

– Saturday (13/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Sunday (7/14), from 1pm to 7pm

– Monday (15/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (16/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (17/07), from 10 am to 3 pm

Shopping Vitória – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. Américo Buaiz, ​​200, Store 302)

– Saturday (13/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Sunday (7/14), from 1pm to 7pm

– Monday (15/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Tuesday (16/07), from 10 am to 7 pm

– Wednesday (17/07), from 10 am to 3 pm

– Saturday (13/07), from 10 am to 5 pm (Box office 1)

– Monday (15/07), from 10 am to 5 pm (Box office 1)

– Tuesday (7/16), from 10 am to 5 pm (Box office 1)

– Wednesday (07/17), from 10 am to the end of the first half (Direct Access E of Maracanã)

🎧 Listen to the ge Fluminense podcast 🎧