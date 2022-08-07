Football and Regatas: John Textor follows Botafogo closely over the weekend and celebrates victory in rowing

the weekend of John Textor it was from Botafogo of Football and Regatta. This Sunday, he was present at the Estádio de rowing da Lagoa and closely followed the alvinegra victory in the 4th State Regatta. The team isolated itself in the lead.

In Rio de Janeiro since Friday, Textor followed the training of the professional football team at CT Lonier and went to the Nilton Santos Stadium (on the bus with the delegation) Saturday, with Cristopher, one of his sons. From the cabins, he saw the tie in 1 to 1 with Ceará, for the Brazilian Championship.

On Saturday night, he went to a famous bar in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, where he took pictures with several Botafogo residents. Sunday morning, he was already watching Botafogo’s victory in rowing.

Although SAF is just about football, John Textor likes the other sports and the social club.

